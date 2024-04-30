Pixel 8a: Good News Ahead of Launch

There’s good news afoot for prospective Pixel 8a buyers as a credible leak suggests there won’t be a price difference between the upcoming budget device and its predecessor.

We had heard that we might see the Pixel 8a jump up in price. And while we will likely see a more expensive version of the Pixel 8a, the base model reportedly will cost the same as the previous generation.

According to the leak from SmartPrix, the Pixel 8a will start at $499 in the United States. The rumored 256GB model will apparently cost $559.

While unconfirmed, we’ll find out Google’s plans for sure next month as the company gears up for its annual developer conference, Google I/O.

Unless Google deviates from protocol, the Pixel 8a announcement should take place at Google I/O 2024. The conference kicks off with a keynote on May 14th.

We’ve heard the Pixel 8a may go on sale in the U.S. on May 16th. The date comes from leaked promotional materials for the device.

The Pixel 8a is set to replace the Pixel 7a as Google’s go-to budget phone and it will do so with some enticing features on board.

The device will reportedly have a new processor, excellent software support, design tweaks, and an assortment of colors.