5 Reasons Not to Buy the 2020 MacBook Pro 13 & 2 Reasons To

The 2020 MacBook Pro 13 is now on sale with a new keyboard, more storage, and if you are willing to pay for it — faster performance. While there are some good reasons to buy the new MacBook Pro 13, there are also several reasons you should skip this model or that you should at least plan on spending a significant amount of money for the best version. Here is a look at the reasons you shouldn’t buy the 2020 MacBook Pro 13, and why you should go ahead and buy it today.

On the outside, the 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch models all look the same, but there is a dramatic difference inside depending on how much you want to spend. If you buy the $1,799 MacBook Pro 13 model, you get the latest Intel 10th gen Core i processors that are vastly faster and include much better graphics performance. When you buy the entry-level Macbook Pro, you are getting an older 8th Gen Intel Core i processor. This isn’t a bad processor, but it feels like a poor value compared to the MacBook Air.

You can buy the 2020 MacBook Pro 13 from Apple and B&H Photo starting at $1,299 ($1,199 with student discount). Apple sells three models including a $1,499 model and a $1,799 model. You don’t get the new processor until you bump up to the most expensive model. We expect to see availability at Best Buy and Amazon soon. It would not shock us to see 2020 MacBook Pro deals arrive in the next month.

Don’t Buy Unless You’re Getting the $1,799 Model

Apple announced three new MacBook Pro 13-inch models, but the only brand new version is the one that starts at $1,799. Yes, all of the 2020 MacBook Pro models come with the new Magic Keyboard, but once you start to look deeper it’s clear that the base MacBook Pro is only getting an update to avoid all the keyboard problems.

If you choose the $1,799 MacBook Pro 13-inch model, you the following important upgrades;

10th Gen Intel Core i processor

Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports

Faster RAM

Ability to Connect to More Display Options

Simply put you can choose between buying a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 2020 processor option, or a processor that is several years old. Only the most expensive new MacBook Pro includes a new processor. This is important because it will deliver better performance across the board and better capabilities when editing video or using intensive applications. This model also uses the new faster RAM, which contributes to better performance. With the $1,799 MacBook Pro, you also get the ability to connect to a 6K display, which is only possible on this more expensive model.

Finally, you also get four Thunderbolt 3 ports on the more expensive model. This allows you to connect more accessories to your MacBook Pro without the need for a dock or adapter. You’re paying $500 more, but you’re getting a vastly better computer that will last you significantly longer. Click here to buy the best MacBook Pro 13 in 2020.

See if the 2020 MacBook Air is a Better Fit

For some users, the 2020 MacBook Air is going to be a vastly better option than the 2020 MacBook Pro 13. The 2020 MacBook Air starts at $999 and uses an Intel 10th Gen Core i processor. The base model uses a dual-core, but if you go with the $1,299 MacBook Air you get a quad-core Intel Core i 10th Gen Core i5 processor that is going to offer a lot of performance. Compared to the base 2020 MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air offers double the storage, bumping you up to 512GB.

You are giving up the Touch Bar when you choose the MacBook Air, but you still get Touch ID and Siri support on your laptop. For many users, this is going to be a better option than the entry-level MacBook Pro 13 in 2020. Wait a few weeks and you’ll have the latest performance comparisons to look at.

Buy the 2020 MacBook Air at Apple, Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy.

Explore the New Dell XPS 13

If you are looking for an ultra-portable notebook with a lot of power, make sure you check out the 2020 Dell XPS 13. This is a small and powerful notebook with 10th Gen Intel Core i processors, up to 1TB of storage and 32GB of RAM.

I’ve been testing this new model for the last week and packs a punch, offers a touch screen, and a beautiful design. If you haven’t tried a Windows laptop in a while, or if you are looking for something new, make sure you check out the Dell XPS 13.

Buy the 2020 Dell XPS 13 from Dell starting at $1,175.99

Wait for Reviews

While this is not a massive redesign or a major upgrade to the base models, you may want to wait until the reviews are in to buy the 2020 MacBook Pro 13.

When you are reading reviews, make sure you pay attention to what model the review is for. There will likely be significant differences between the $1,299 and the $1,799 models.

You can expect to see the first reviews arrive this week from units that Apple sends out to reviewers and additional reviews come in over the rest of May.

Wait for Bigger Deals

The only deal we’ve seen so far on the 2020 MacBook Pro is the education pricing that takes $100 of the new model. This is a good deal, but there will likely be other deals in the next month.

While you used to need to wait for a long time to see deals on new Apple notebooks, that’s changed dramatically in the past year or so. With the last few releases, we’ve seen $50 to $200 off new MacBook models within a month of the release.

If you are looking for a better deal, hold off until late May or June and see what kind of deals are available.

Buy for the new Magic Keyboard

The biggest improvement on the 2020 MacBook Pro 13 is the new Magic Keyboard. This is a new style of MacBook Pro keyboard that uses a scissor-switch instead of the butterfly switch that the older model used. The old keyboard was loud and fickle. Many users reported sticking keys, broken keyboards, and an array of problems. Apple even offers a keyboard replacement program on the old model to fix issues at no charge.

The 2020 MacBook Pro 13 joins the 2020 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 16 in using this new keyboard. The Magic Keyboard offers better travel, the distance the keys move when you press on them and made it more reliable. After months of using it on the MacBook Pro 16, this is a great upgrade to consider, especially if you are still using a 2016 MacBook Pro with the old-style keyboard.

Buy if You Need a New MacBook Pro Now

Have you been holding off on buying a new MacBook Pro until the 2020 models arrived? If so, you may want to upgrade and get this new model — even if you are buying the base option.

This new model is going to be faster than using a three to five-year-old laptop, and you will get the TouchBar, better speakers, better microphone, and other upgrades that will make your laptop experience better.

Not everyone can buy the $1,799 model or wait for the rumored 14-inch MacBook Pro that is likely not coming until 2021 at this point.

