6 Reasons to Wait for the 2020 MacBook Air and 3 Reasons Not To Wait

Should I wait for the 2020 MacBook Air? It’s a big question as rumors of a March Apple Event pick up and graduation season approaches. With a $999 starting price for students and sales at Best Buy, Amazon and even a deep discount to $949 at B&H Photo.

We’re looking at the latest 2020 MacBook Air rumors and the and what you get with the current MacBook Air to help you decide if you should wait for the 2020 MacBook Air or if you should buy one of the current models. We also take a look at why you may want to wait and see what Apple does with the 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch before you buy a new laptop.

You can always keep waiting for the newest and greatest items, and sometimes it makes sense to wait. If you’re looking for a better keyboard, better battery life, and potentially better connectivity you may want to hold off for the 2020 MacBook Air.

We know this is a big decision because we keep our laptops for years. The last MacBook Air I bought is my mom’s computer, and there is a very good chance that you can make a MacBook Air purchased in 2020 last up to five years and potentially longer as a computer for someone else in your house.

With this information, you can decide if you should wait for the 2020 MacBook Air, based on the latest details, or if you are better off buying one of the current models when it is on sale.

If you decide you don’t want to wait for the 2020 MacBook Air, you can buy the current MacBook Air, buy the older MacBook Air at a steep discount, look at the MacBook Pro 13 or check out MacBook Air alternatives like the Dell XPS 13, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon or the iPad Pro with Brydge Keyboard.

Here are the reasons to wait for the 2020 MacBook Air;

That said, there are some very good reasons not to wait for months for a new MacBook Air. Make sure you read the reasons not to wait for the 2020 MacBook Air, which may help you decide that now is the best time to upgrade.

Several of the reasons to wait for the 2020 MacBook Air are based on rumors, while others are options you need to look at and figure out for yourself if you can wait.