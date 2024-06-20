Samsung Android 15 Update: Good & Bad News for Galaxy Users

There’s good news and bad news for Samsung Galaxy users regarding the company’s plans for Android 15 and its One UI 7 update.

Let’s start with the bad news. According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung’s upcoming One UI 7 update, which will be based on Android 15, “will not arrive very early, because there are special circumstances this year.”

It’s unclear exactly what this means but we suspect it means the company’s Android 15/One UI 7 beta will be delayed. If this occurs, we may see the final version of the software roll out later than it normally does.

Last year, Samsung launched its Android 14/One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S23 series on August 10th. The year before that, the it launched the Android 13/One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S22 series on August 7th.

In the past, Samsung has released major Android updates toward the end of the year. Last year, Android 14 and One UI 6 started moving out in late October.

Now for the good news. Ice Universe says Samsung’s upcoming One UI 6.1.1 update is the reason for the delay.

He claims the company will “first push One UI 6.1.1 to S24 series” and that “One UI 6.1.1 contains many new AI functions.

It’s not a small upgrade and should be larger than last year’s One UI 5.1.1 update in terms of feature set and scope.

He believes Samsung will start pushing One UI 6.1.1 to the Galaxy S24 series in August. After that, the upgrade should roll out to older models like the Galaxy S23 series and others.

We haven’t heard a lot about One UI 6.1.1’s features, but here are some of changes rumored thus far:

So that’s the trade off it seems. A much larger One UI 6.1.1 update in lieu of a swift Android 15/One UI 7 beta and, perhaps, final release.

Samsung is expected to announce One UI 6.1.1 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at an Unpacked event in July.