Samsung’s First Android 14 Update is Close

Samsung looks like it’s ready to deliver its first official Android 14 update for Galaxy devices.

Samsung’s been testing Android 14 and its new One UI 6 on an assortment of Galaxy phones for weeks now and it finally looks like the software is ready for prime time.

Tarun Vats has spotted the stable version of the Galaxy S23 Android 14 update on Samsung’s test servers alongside the beta builds.

He noticed the software, dubbed “BWJB” on the company’s internal test server in several regions, including Europe, India, and South Korea.

This doesn’t mean the software will roll out tomorrow, but it does mean the company’s version of Android 14 is almost ready for widespread public consumption. It’s possible we see another version of the beta, but don’t expect testing to drag on for too much longer.

While the company has confirmed and outlined its Android 14 and One UI 6 update, it hasn’t confirmed a release date for the software.

When it announced the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google said Samsung (and several other OEM’s) was planning to get Android 14 out to customers before the end of the year.

A tipster who released early information about Samsung’s plans for the Android 14 beta says the company is planning to release its first stable Android 14/One UI 6 update in October.

While unconfirmed, the existence of these stable Galaxy S23 Android 14 builds means a release later on this month could still be in the cards.

For more about Samsung’s Android 14 update, please check out our full length roundup.