Samsung Galaxy S21 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are running into a variety of bugs, performance issues, and software glitches.

Samsung’s flagship smartphones have received excellent reviews, but they’re far from perfect. We continue to hear about an assortment of Galaxy S21 problems as we push deeper into 2021.

Keep in mind, the Galaxy S21 series is still fairly new. Samsung’s still working to resolve problems that have been around for months and we’ll continue to see new issues emerge as people put more mileage on their phones.

In this guide you can learn about the current state of Galaxy S21 problems, potential fixes for these problems, places to find feedback, and what’s next in terms of Android software updates for these devices.

Galaxy S21 Problems

We’re seeing Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra users report an assortment of frustrating bugs and performance issues.

Galaxy S21 users are reporting abnormal battery drain, installation issues, notification issues, problems with first and third-party apps, UI lag, charging issues, data issues, issues with the camera app (the app has crashed numerous times on the Galaxy S21 in our possession), Wi-Fi problems, sound issues, and more.

This list will grow as times goes on as more people buy the Galaxy S21 and as Samsung pushes out new software updates to these phones.

Where to Find Feedback

If you own a Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or Galaxy S21 Ultra, or if you’re thinking about buying one, make sure you keep an eye on feedback from Galaxy 21 users.

There are several places to find feedback about the Galaxy S21 series, Android 11, and One UI 3. We recommend keeping an eye on XDA-Developers, the Galaxy S21 Reddit, and the Android Reddit.

If you live in the United States you’ll also want to keep your eyes on the official AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile forums if you own a Galaxy S21 model on one of those networks.

We also recommend poking around social media sites like Twitter and YouTube for feedback about the Galaxy S21’s performance.

We’ll also provide you with the latest information about Android 11 updates for the Galaxy S21 so be on the lookout for new information as we cruise through the year.

Prepare for Software Updates

Samsung and its carrier partners will fix a lot of these lingering issues, but software updates often bring problems of their own so you’ll want to be extremely careful.

When you fire up your Galaxy S21 there’s a chance you’re prompted to download a new version of Android 11. Again, new updates can cause problems so you’ll want to prepare your device for the move to a new build.

There’s no way to predict how a new version of software will impact your Galaxy S21’s performance. Some of you will see a performance boost, others will run into issues. This is precisely why you should spend some time prepping your phone for the move.

We’ve put together a game plan that takes you step-by-step through the process we always use before we install new software on our Android devices.

If this is your first Galaxy phone or you simply don’t know where to start, take a look at that guide.

If you run into a bug or performance issue on your Galaxy S21, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to fix whatever is ailing your phone.

If you run into an issue, take a look at our list of fixes for common Galaxy problems. We’ve also released a guide that could help you fix battery life issues.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, you should check out the XDA’s Galaxy S21 forum, carrier support forums (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, for example), and the Galaxy S21 Reddit for potential fixes.

You can also get in touch with Samsung or your provider on social media sites like Twitter. Samsung’s also got a customer support line that could help.

Samsung pushes monthly security patches to the Galaxy S21 series and the company typically includes bug fixes in these updates.

If your carrier offers an Android update schedule, keep an eye on it for details. Carriers like Rogers, Fido, and Telus in Canada and Vodafone in Australia like to keep their customers informed about upcoming software updates.

If your carrier has a similar schedule available, you might want to bookmark it and keep an eye out for details regarding incoming software updates for your Galaxy S21.

Samsung is also working on the next major Android update for the Galaxy S21 series. Android 12 is reportedly in development behind the scenes which means we’re inching closer to a beta and the public release.

For more on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Android 12 update, have a look at our guide.

