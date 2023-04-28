Star Wars Jedi Survivor Problems & Fixes

Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now available and that means we’re hearing about the first batch of issues plaguing the game on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC.

There are a variety of bugs, glitches, and performance issues impacting the latest entry in the Star Wars universe of games. Some of these issues are minor bugs, others are far more problematic and make the game unplayable.

While some of these issues can be solved in a matter of minutes, others will require a fix from Respawn in an update down the road. We expect a flurry of updates this month and next as the developer works to correct these initial issues with the game.

While we wait for the next Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common issues plaguing the game right now.

How to Fix Star Wars Jedi Survivor Download Problems

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor requires a huge download on all platforms minus the Xbox Series S so it could quite a bit of time to complete. The exact amount of time will vary based on connection speed and time of day.

We expect download times to improve as the rush to play the game dies down, but there are some things you can try if your download is taking too long or gets stuck.

If your download gets stuck, try pausing the download, waiting a few seconds, and starting it again. If that doesn’t work, try cancelling the download and restarting it.

If the actual speed of the download is abnormally slow, try plugging your ethernet cable directly into your console or Windows PC. This could speed up the download, especially if your device is far away from your router.

If none of that works, try restarting your router. Unplug your router, wait a minute or two, plug it back in, and try the download again.

How to Fix Star Wars Jedi Survivor Installation Problems

Again, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor requires a sizable chunk of space and storage issues can prevent games from installing properly. If you’re having issues installing the game, make sure it’s not related to storage.

If you’re playing the game on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, go to the My Games and Apps section and check how much storage you’ve got on your internal/external storage. You’ll need well over 100GB to free to properly install the game.

If you’re playing it on the PlayStation 5, you’ll need to head into your console’s Settings and check your available space. Like the Xbox Series X/S, you’ll need over 100GB of free space.

If you’re positive you have enough space for the game, but it still won’t install properly, try hard resetting your console.

How to Fix Star Wars Jedi Survivor Freezing

If your game suddenly locks up during a cutscene or another part of the game you’ll want to restart the game. If it still happens, try restarting your PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Windows PC.

How to Fix Star Wars Jedi Survivor Performance Problems

Major performance issues are impacting the game in the early going and they’ve caused some players to shut down the game until Respawn issues a patch. While many of these issues will require a patch from the developer, some you may be able to fix on your own.

If you’re playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on a Windows PC and you’re running into performance issues (poor frame rate, bad textures, etc) make sure your rig meets the game’s minimum and/or recommended requirements.

If you don’t meet the minimum requirements, that could explain the issues you’re seeing. If you don’t meet the recommended requirements, you’ll probably need to tone down your settings.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10

Memory: 8GB

Processor: Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i7-7700 (4 core/8 threads)

Graphics: Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GTX 1070 (DX12, 8GB VRAM)

Storage: 155GB

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10

Memory: 16GB

Processsor: Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5-11600K (4 core/8 threads)

Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 (DX12, 8GB VRAM)

Storage: 155GB SSD

You’ll also want to make sure you’re utilizing the latest drivers for your graphics card. If you’re using an AMD graphics card, head here to find the latest drivers. If you’re using an NVIDIA graphics card, head here.

If you’re playing the game on an Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5, and you’re seeing performance issues, we recommend restarting the game and/or console to see if things improve. Unfortunately you have far less control over the situation.

If the issues are too great, you may have to sit out with the others and wait until Respawn fixes the game.

How to Fix Star Wars Jedi Survivor Audio Problems

Some players are complaining about an issue where the sound is missing in some instances. If this happens to you, here’s what you can do.

First, if you’re playing on PC, launch the EA app and go over to your game library. From there, right click on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Click on Repair and re-launch the game.

You can also try restarting the game, your PC, or downloading the latest audio drivers for your sound card.

If you’re playing the game on the Xbox Series X/S or PS5, the only thing you can do is restart the game, restart your console, and/or wait for the next patch.

How to Fix Star Wars Jedi Survivor Game Failed to Launch

Some PC owners are running into an issue where they’re seeing a “Your Game Failed to Launch” error in the EA app when trying to launch the game.

If you run into this problem, here’s what EA recommends:

Make sure that you’re not connected to any kind of VPN.

Make sure your Anti-Virus and Windows Firewalls are not blocking the game, EA app, Steam, or Epic.

Their suggestion is to make sure the following processes are explicitly whitelisted in the Windows Firewall (inbound & outbound) while doing a clean boot. EABackgroundService.exe EAConnect_microsoft.exe EADesktop.exe EALocalHostSvc.exe EASteamProxy.exeLink2EA.exe

If you get the “You Don’t Have Access” error in the EA app bought via Steam/Epic games, take a look at this thread.

You’ll also want to make sure you’ve got sufficient Windows Administrator Privileges to launch the game.

If none of these steps work, you’ll need to get in contact with EA support.