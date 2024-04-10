Buying Star Wars Outlaws? Keep These Tips in Mind

If you’re planning to buy Star Wars Outlaws, or if you’re just thinking about it, here are some tips that will come in handy as we push through the spring and summer toward its release in August.

Earlier this month, Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft dropped a new trailer and confirmed the game’s release date. The excitement is certainly palpable.

The single-player action adventure game is headed to consoles and Windows on August 30th. This date should stick, but delays are always a possibility.

Retailers are currently taking pre-orders ahead the game’s arrival. We’ve still got a long way to go, but a lot of people are considering a pre-order.

If you decide to buy Star Wars Outlaws ahead of its release date, or if you’re debating it, there are some things you’ll want to do before it arrives.

Decide If You Need to Pre-Order

While there are some great reasons to buy Star Wars Outlaws right now or in the months ahead, many people will be better off waiting.

We’ve outlined the best reasons to pre-order and the best reasons to wait and it’s worth a look if you’re currently on the fence about what to do.

Read our guide and any other resources you find online, ask friends, and decide if it’s worth it to pre-order.

Pick the Right Edition

Retailers are selling four different versions of Star Wars Outlaws. And while most people will probably want to go with a standard copy, the other editions do have some appeal.

As of right now, there are four options to choose from: a Standard edition, a Special edition that’s exclusive to GameStop, a Gold edition, and an expensive Ultimate edition.

Each of these has a different set of bonuses and you’ll want to dig through each one before making a decision. We’ve got a guide that may help you decide.

Keep Tabs on Your Order

If you do decide to pre-order a copy, make sure you keep an eye on it as we approach the release date in August. This will help you avoid headaches.

Ensure your delivery information is up-to-date. If you recently moved, or if you’re planning to move later this year, you might forget to change your address.

You’ll also want to make sure your payment information is correct if the retailer you pre-ordered from didn’t charge you in full up front.

Upgrade Your Console or PC

Unfortunately, Star Wars Outlaws isn’t coming to Xbox One or PS4. If you want to play it, you need to upgrade to an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PlayStation 5.

We’ve seen a lot of deals on these consoles in 2024 so if you’ve been thinking about replacing an aging console, make sure you shop around before you upgrade.

If you’re using an older PC, keep an eye out for the game’s minimum and recommended specifications. They’ll probably get released closer to launch.

If your PC doesn’t meet the minimum requirements, you’ll need to make some upgrades. And if the specs barely meet the threshold, assume you’ll have to run it on low settings until you can get new parts.

Buy a Hard Drive, If Needed

We don’t know how big the Star Wars Outlaws download will be, but given its scope, it could be large.

If you already have a huge internal and/or external hard drive, you should be good to go. However, if your console has a limited amount of space, you might want to invest in an external hard drive.

There are a ton of options out there, but Samsung’s T7 Portable SSD is one of our favorites and the WD_BLACK 1TB is worth a look as well.

Look for Deals

If you don’t want to pay full price for a copy of the game, make sure you keep your eyes out for deals.

We probably won’t see a ton of details given the hype around the game, but we may see a retailer or two drop the price in the buildup to the release date.

You might want to use a site like SlickDeals to help track down offers.

Follow the X Account

And finally, if you’re interested in the game, make sure you follow the official Star Wars Outlaws account for the latest info about the game, its release, and more.