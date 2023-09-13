Starfield 1.7.29 Update: What’s New

Bethesda’s released a new Starfield update for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows and the patch brings performance improvements and bug fixes to the space RPG.

It took a few days, but Bethesda has released the first post-launch update for Starfield. The patch is a small one, but it brings some important changes to all three platforms.

While it doesn’t have a long list of changes on board, it does require a fairly sizable download. Something to keep in mind if you plan to play this evening and haven’t installed the update yet or if your console or PC is running out of storage.

With that in mind, we want to run down everything we currently know about the Starfield 1.7.29 patch for Xbox and Windows.

Starfield 1.7.29 Update Size

If you’re playing Starfield on Xbox, you’ll be staring down large update the next time you start the game.

The 1.7.29 patch will add a little more weight to the 100GB+ game as it checks in at 2.61GB for the Xbox Series X. The patches for the Series S and Windows should be in and around the same size.

If your Xbox or Windows PC is connected to a fast Wi-Fi network, it should take less than five minutes to download and install the update.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

The 1.7.29 update brings five changes with it. Two are focused on performance while the other three are bug fixes that patch up issues with quests. Here’s what’s new:

Xbox Series X|S: Improved stability related to installations.

Improved stability related to installations. Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve frame rate.

All That Money Can Buy Quest: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker. Into the Unknown Quest: Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed. Shadows in Neon Quest: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

What’s Next

This is just the first in what should be a long line of updates for the massive RPG. We expect future updates to be much bigger than this one.

The company says this first update is a small hotfix targeted at top issues they’ve seen. Bethesda says players can now expect “a regular interval of updates that have top community requested features.”

These features include:

Brightness and Contrast controls

HDR Calibration Menu

FOV Slider

Nvidia DLSS Support (PC)

32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support (PC)

Eat button for food

We’ll let you know when the next Starfield update rolls out.

