Starfield 1.7.33 Update: What’s New

Bethesda’s pushed a new Starfield 1.7.33 patch to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows and the update brings bug fixes and performance improvements with it.

The Starfield 1.7.33 update for Starfield is the second post-launch patch for the game. Like the previous update, the patch is small, but it delivers some important changes.

It doesn’t have a huge list of changes on board, it does require a fairly sizable download. Keep this in mind if you plan to play today and haven’t installed the update yet or if your console or PC is running out of storage.

With that in mind, we want to run down everything we currently know about the Starfield 1.7.33 patch for Xbox and Windows.

Starfield 1.7.33 Update Size

If you’re playing Starfield on Xbox, you’ll encounter large update the next time you start the game.

The 1.7.33 patch will add a little more weight to the 100GB+ game as it checks in at 2.61GB for the Xbox Series X. The patches for the Series S and Windows should be around the same size.

If your Xbox or Windows PC is connected to a fast Wi-Fi network, it should take less than five minutes to download and install the update.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

The 1.7.33 update brings general improvements, fixes for graphical issues, bug fixes for ships, and performance and stability enhancements.

Here’s what’s new:

General

Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.

Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.

Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.

Graphics

AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly AMD GPUs.

Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.

Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.

Performance & Stability

Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.

Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.

Ships

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins.

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.

What’s Next

This is just the second update in a long line of updates for the massive space RPG. We expect future updates to be much bigger than this one.

The company says this first update is another small update that targets some of the more glaring issues the developer’s seen. Bethesda says players can expect “a regular interval of updates that have top community requested features.”

These features include:

Brightness and Contrast controls

HDR Calibration Menu

FOV Slider

Nvidia DLSS Support (PC)

32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support (PC)

Eat button for food

We’ll let you know when the next Starfield update rolls out.

