Starfield 1.7.36 Update: What’s New

Bethesda’s pushed a minor Starfield update to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows and the 1.7.36 patch fixes issues and delivers a new feature that should excite players.

The Starfield 1.7.36 update for Starfield is the third post-launch patch for the game. And like the previous update, the latest Starfield patch is extremely small.

It doesn’t have a huge list of changes on board, but it comes with FOV sliders, performance and stability improvements, and a patch for a quest.

While small, it require a fairly sizable download. Keep this in mind if you plan to play Starfield today and haven’t installed the update yet or if your console or PC is running out of storage.

With the patch now out, we want to run down everything we currently know about the Starfield 1.7.36 patch for Xbox and Windows.

Starfield 1.7.36 Update Size

The next time you try and start Starfield, you’ll run into the 1.7.36 update and a fairly significant download.

The 1.7.36 patch will add a little more weight to the 100GB+ game. It’s a 2.64GB download for the Xbox Series X. The patches for the Xbox Series S and Windows PC’s should be around the same size.

If your Xbox or Windows PC is connected to a fast Wi-Fi network, it should take less than five minutes to download and install the update.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Again, the 1.7.36 update brings a new feature, a bug fix for a quest, fixes for performance and stability, and a fix for Intel Arc GPU’s. Here’s what’s new:

General

FOV: Sliders are now available in Settings that allow players using first person or third person to adjust their FOV.

Performance & Stability

[PC ONLY] Improved stability for Intel Arc GPUs.

Various additional stability and performance improvements.

Quest

Echoes of the Past: Addressed an issue where tunneling creatures could pick a location that would prevent progression.

What’s Next

This is just the third update in a long line of planned updates for the game. Future updates should be much bigger than this one. Bethesda says players can expect “a regular interval of updates that have top community requested features.”

These features include:

Brightness and Contrast controls

HDR Calibration Menu

Nvidia DLSS Support (PC)

32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support (PC)

Eat button for food

We’ll let you know when the next Starfield update rolls out.

