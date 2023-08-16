How to Download Starfield

The Starfield release date is getting close and the pre-load is nearly here and that means Xbox and PC owners should start prepping for the download.

After a lengthy wait, Bethesda’s highly anticipated space RPG is almost here. Starfield’s early release date is September 1st while the global release date for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows is on September 6th.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about the Starfield download and installation on Xbox.

Our guide covers the Starfield pre-load, the game’s potential download time, and more. It should help you prepare for the game’s release next month.

Starfield Pre-Load

There are reasons to consider pre-ordering a copy of Starfield. You get bonus items and if you buy a digital copy, you can download the game files early which will allow you to start playing as soon as the game unlocks in September.

While you can download the full game onto your Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ahead of its release date, you won’t be able to start playing until the game unlocks on September 1st or September 6th.

The Starfield pre-load for Xbox and Windows starts on August 17th. If you bought or you’re planning to buy the game via Steam, the pre-load will start on August 30th.

How Long Will Starfield Take to Download?

We don’t have the exact Starfield download size just yet, we’ll get it soon, but Bethesda is recommending 125GB of free space so there’s no doubt it will be large. Given the size and scope of the game, this shouldn’t be surprising.

We may also see Bethesda release a Starfield day one patch which would obviously increase the download size as well as the time it takes to get into the game.

If you’re running out of space on your Xbox’s internal storage, use this time to comb through your data and delete files and games you no longer play.

If you’re running out of space and you don’t want to delete files, you’ll want to invest in an external hard drive for your console.

Samsung’s T7 Portable SSD is one of our favorites, the Seagate Game Drive is another solid option, and the WD_BLACK 1TB is worth a look as well.

Mileage will of course vary based on connection speed, but a 100+GB download may take over an hour. For those with slower connections, it could take several hours to complete.

If you’re trying to download Starfield during peak hours, or if you’re using a slower Wi-Fi connection, you’ll need to remain patient.

If you’re curious about how long Starfield might take to download via your connection, you can use this tool to approximate the download time. It’s not an exact science, but it will help you plan ahead and set realistic expectations.

If you’re tired of dealing with slow download speeds, you might want to upgrade your router. If you’re interested in doing that, take a look at routers like the TP-Link Archer AC4000 or Netgear’s Nighthawk AX4 RAX40.

How to Download Starfield on Xbox

There are several ways to download Starfield on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

The first way is to turn on your Xbox, head to the Store, and search for the game.” You should then see the game’s various editions.

If you haven’t pre-ordered a copy yet, you’ll want to select the Starfield edition you want to buy and purchase the game to start the download process.

If you skip the pre-load and you won’t be at home when the game unlocks on September 1st/September 6th, you can still download the game and have it ready to go when you return. Here’s how to do that.

First, make sure your Xbox has an internet connection. You’ll also need to enable the Always Connected power option in your Xbox settings. Always Connected means your Xbox goes to sleep instead of turning off.

After you’ve done that, follow these instructions:

Go to Xbox.com in your web browser.

Click on the Sign In link in the top-right corner. For this to work, you must use the same Microsoft Account that’s connected to your Xbox Live gamertag and Xbox.

Head to the game’s landing page.

Click the “Pre-Order” button.

You can also use Microsoft’s Xbox application on your phone or tablet to initiate the download process. Tap on the Magnifying Glass in the toolbar, search for Starfield, choose your version of the game, and tap the green “Download to Console” button.