Big Starfield Updates Coming Soon, Here’s What We Could See

Bethesda says Starfield players can expect big updates in the near future. It hasn’t specified what it plans to announce, but there are several possibilities.

In an interview with IGN, Bethesda boss Todd Howard stated the company is planning some “really good” Starfield updates. He didn’t elaborate on the timing, only to say players can expect them soon.

So what can Starfield players expect in terms of announcements? We do expect the company to continue to roll out patches to address performance issues and bugs, but these updates may also deliver the new content fans of the game have been waiting for.

Next Starfield Update

Bethesda’s last Starfield major update, the 1.10.31 patch, arrived on March 19th and it delivered new features and a mind-boggling number of bug fixes and enhancements.

If the company sticks to protocol, its promised to release updates every six weeks or so, we should see a new patch enter beta testing in the near future. We’re due.

We don’t know if the next patch will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors with a focus on improvements or if it will finally bring features the game desperately needs.

Starfield Shattered Space

The company’s first Starfield story DLC, dubbed Shattered Space, is confirmed for 2024, but the expansion is still without a firm release date.

Bethesda says Shattered Space will include story content, new locations, new gear, and much more. So expect new quests, new characters, planets, and weapons.

It’s possible these updates include Shattered Space. Bethesda released Fallout 4 in November, 2015. The company then released the game’s first DLC expansion, dubbed Automatron, in March of 2016.

Bethesda could shake things up, but we suspect we’ll see Shattered Space drop in the first half of the year.

Starfield Mods

While players on PC can download and utilize mods from places like NexusMods, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners still don’t have a way to use mods. That will change this year.

Bethesda says full support for mods is currently planned to launch sometime in early 2024. It hasn’t provided a specific month or date, but it’s possible mod support is one of the updates Howard is referring to.

It’s unclear how Bethesda will handle Starfield mods exactly, but it says the content will “work across all platforms similar to what we’ve done with Skyrim and Fallout 4.”

The company is once again calling its built-in mod support Creations which means we’ll probably see a Creation Club-like program for Starfield.

All of the content should be compatible with the main game as well as any official DLC add-ons. The content shouldn’t break achievements either.

There’s already a robust number of Starfield mods for PC and we should see many of these modders bring their creations over to console later this year.