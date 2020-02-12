7 Cool Things the Galaxy Z Flip Can Do

The Galaxy Z Flip is a new foldable phone with a few fancy tricks up its sleeve. Here’s a look at the cool things that you can do with the new foldable Samsung phone. Whether this is your first flip phone or just your first foldable phone the new design offers interesting options that you can use to change up how you use your phone.

If you are looking into what the Galaxy Z Flip can do in order to decide if you should buy it, we also have a breakdown of what you need to know before you buy the Galaxy Z Flip and a look at where you can buy the Z Flip.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is $1,380 and it goes on sale Friday, February 14th on Sprint, AT&T and through Best Buy or Samsung. You can also get it on a payment plan for around $57 to $60 a month depending on the carrier and terms.

Cool Things the Galaxy Z Flip Can Do

Samsung shows off a mix of Galaxy Z Flip features on the short commercials and explains a little about what this phone can do on the website, but if you really want to know what this new phone can do we have a breakdown below. Here’s what the Galaxy Z Flip can do;

Open to Almost Any Angle Take a Selfie While Closed Open to a 6.7-inch Display Take Timelapses Without A Tripod Easier Video Chat Angles Multitask on Both Halves See Notifications While Closed

BONUS: Wirelessly Charge, Powershare, and All-Day Battery Life

Click through each of the images below to see more about what the Galaxy Z Flip features look like and what you can actually do with this foldable phone.