How to Play UFC 5 Early

If you’re excited to play UFC 5 and you want to play the game a little bit earlier than its official release date, there’s a way to do that.

Unlike Madden 24 and EA FC 24, there isn’t a bundle you can buy for early access. Neither of the UFC 5 editions come with an early release date as a bonus.

However, you can play the game early if you subscribe to EA Play. The EA Play trial has some limits you should be aware before you subscribe.

In this guide we’ll tell you about those and help you start playing UFC 5 early on your platform of choice.

Early UFC 5 Release Date

The official UFC 5 release date is October 27th, but you can start playing on October 24th if you have an EA Play or EA Play Pro subscription.

While you get access to the full version the game, you won’t be able to play the game forever. It will be a timed trial that ends after several hours.

An EA Play subscription is $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year and it includes trials for a bunch of EA games. The price also includes access to the EA Play Vault which includes full length games.

EA also offers a higher-end Play Pro subscription which is $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.

How to Download the UFC 5 Trial

In order to play UFC 5 a few days early you’ll need to sign up for EA Play.

Open up the EA Play website or EA app on your device of choice and complete the sign up process. Again, you can choose to pay by the month or for a full year.

When UFC 5 goes live later on this month, you’ll find it in the EA app right on your console. Go to the Trials tab and find the game.

You should also find the option to download the trial from the main store page, but you’ll want to make sure you’re downloading the trial, and not buying the game.

The game will require quite a bit of space on your console’s internal storage so you may need to free up some room in order to install the trial.

UFC 5 Trial Limits

You can play UFC 5 for 10 hours. This lets you try the game out to see if you like it enough to buy the full version. It’s not a way for you to play UFC 5 for an unlimited amount of time or replace the full version of the game so keep that in mind.

When you finish a play session during the trial, make sure you completely close the game. This will prevent you from losing any time with it running in the background.

We’ve seen users create multiple accounts to subscribe to EA Play and play for longer than 10 hours. This is expensive and we discourage it.

If you decide to buy the game after the 10 hour trial ends, you can save 10% off a digital pre-order.

