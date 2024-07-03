When Will Apple Release watchOS 10.6?

Apple’s confirmed a new watchOS 10.6 update for Apple Watch. The firmware doesn’t have an official release date, but we can help Apple Watch users set proper expectations as we push into the month of July.

Many Apple Watch users have turned their attention to watchOS 11, but we’ll see at least one more watchOS 10 update ahead of the operating system’s release.

watchOS 10.6 is a milestone upgrade but it will almost certainly be a small update as Apple’s finished deploying the features it promised when it confirmed watchOS 10 last year.

That being said, it should bring important fixes to compatible Apple Watch devices and those dealing with problems on watchOS 10.5 should have their eyes on it.

There’s a good chance it doesn’t provide a watchOS 10.6 release date ahead of the official roll out. The company rarely confirms specific dates for milestone upgrades.

However, Apple sticks with predictable release patterns for milestone upgrades and that means we can offer you a look at what to expect.

As of right now, we expect watchOS 10.6 to arrive later on this month. Historically, milestone watchOS updates have arrived in July:

Last year, watchOS 9.6 landed on July 24th.

In 2022, watchOS 8.7 dropped on July 20th.

And finally, watchOS 7.6 arrived on July 19th.

The watchOS 10.6 beta arrived a bit later in the cycle, but given that the software doesn’t have much of anything on board, we may see Apple use a similar window for its official release.

Apple could deviate from its usual pattern, but we’d be surprised if the beta stretched into August.

After that, Apple Watch users can turn their attention to watchOS 11. It should arrive in September alongside iOS 18 and other software updates.