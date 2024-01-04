Why You Shouldn’t Buy a Samsung Galaxy S Right Now

In the market for a new Android smartphone? Interested in a Samsung Galaxy S? You might want to take a raincheck and wait a few days before buying one.

Samsung’s current Galaxy S lineup features the flagship Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 FE.

You’ll also find former flagships like the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy S21 series on sale at various carriers, and retailers, here in the United States.

The Galaxy S lineup will get even bigger in the coming days. If you have the ability to wait a little bit longer to purchase your next device, be it a Galaxy S or another device, you probably should. Here’s why.

Samsung’s confirmed an Unpacked event for January 17th. The show will take place in San Jose, California which is Apple’s backyard.

And while we’ll have to wait until the fall to get a glimpse of Apple’s new 2024 iPhones, Samsung’s 2024 flagships will touch down during said event.

We’ve already heard quite a bit about the new Galaxy S24 series which will be comprised of three devices, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Before you go out and buy a Galaxy S23 or another smartphone, you’ll want to dig into the latest details about the Galaxy S24.

Here are the basics for those that haven’t been paying attention to the latest rumors:

Better and brighter displays

Titanium design

New processors with enhanced performance

New AI software features

The Galaxy S24 series probably won’t revolutionize the smartphone industry but on paper, they sound like they’ll be very solid successors for the Galaxy S23 models.

If these features sound like what you want out of your next phone, and your current phone isn’t failing apart, we recommend waiting for Samsung’s event.

Even if you aren’t enamored with Galaxy S24 series, you should still hang around and wait for Samsung to announce its new phones.

When Samsung announces the 2024 Galaxy S models, it should drop the price of the other Galaxy S models it currently sells. Carriers and retailers will likely do the same.

We should see some nice price cuts that don’t require a trade-in. We’ll probably see price cuts on some other top Android phones as well.

New Galaxy S flagships only come around once a year. And with the Galaxy S24 launch and price cuts just a few days away, those of you in need of a new phone should control those impulses and wait.