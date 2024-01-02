Galaxy S24 Event Date Confirmed

Samsung’s confirmed the Galaxy S24 event date. Unsurprisingly, it will take place in mid-January.

The rumors and leaks were spot on. Samsung’s planning to announce its new flagship Galaxy S24 series at an Unpacked event on January 17th.

The date was just confirmed by Samsung Australia on social media. The short teaser didn’t call the Galaxy S24 series out by name, but the rumored devices are widely expected to make their debut at the event.

Samsung Australia says the event will kick off at 5am AEDT and it will be live streamed on Samsung.com and YouTube.

While the teaser failed to mention the Galaxy S24 series, it did mention Galaxy AI, new software that’s expected to power the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It hasn’t gone into detail yet, but Samsung says a new feature called AI Live Translate Call will “soon give users with the latest Galaxy AI phone a personal translator whenever they need it.” Audio and text translations will appear in real-time as you speak.

Leaker Ice Universe believes there will be notable improvements to the devices camera software.

Samsung tends to keep some software features exclusive to newer devices due to hardware limitations. You can expect the Galaxy S24 series to come with the company’s most robust version of Android 14 and One UI 6, likely One UI 6.1.

As for the Galaxy S24’s hardware, we should see upgrades to the display, processor, and overall performance. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will once again serve as the top of the line model with the best specs.

The new Galaxy S models should go on sale shortly after the event culminating in a release in either late January or early February.