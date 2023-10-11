You Can Take $100 Off an Xbox Series X at Amazon

If you’ve been looking to buy an Xbox Series X to play Starfield or UFC 5, now’s your chance. Amazon has a great deal on Microsoft’s top-of-the-line console.

While we’ve seen a few Xbox Series X deals pop up in 2023, including a recent offer at Dell, none have taken the Xbox Series X price down this much.

Amazon is currently selling a refurbished Xbox Series X for just $399.99 which is $50 off the usual price. Without a deal, a new Xbox Series X retails for $499.99.

The retailer notes that these refurbished models are in excellent condition which means the device shows no signs of cosmetic damage visible from a distance of 12 inches and it’s backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Now before you get too excited, this appears to be a Prime Big Deal Days deal which means you have a finite amount of time to take advantage of the price drop. Prime Big Deal Days ends today.

If you can’t manage today, we expect to see more deals on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and perhaps Sony’s PlayStation 5 in the coming months as retailers jockey for your cash during the holiday shopping season.

