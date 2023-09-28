You Should Check Out This Rare Xbox Series X Deal

If you’re in the market for a new console, you should check out this deal that drops the price of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

While deals on Xbox games are commonplace, Xbox Series X deals aren’t. While we have seen retailers occasionally drop the price of the company’s current generation platform, they are few and far between. And that’s what makes this deal from Deal one to look at.

Dell’s dropped the price of the Xbox Series X to $449.99 which saves you $50 off the going price for the console. It’s a rare price cut and one that you should entertain if you’ve been looking to upgrade your console today or if you’re already thinking about gifts for the holiday season.

If you order the console today, you can get it shipped by early October which is perfect if you’re been looking to jump into a new game like Bethesda’s new space RPG, Starfield.

It’s unclear how long Dell’s offer will last so if you’re certain you want to replace your older console with a new one, you’ll probably want to make a move sooner rather than later.

That being said, we do expect to see deals on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and perhaps Sony’s PlayStation 5 in the coming months as retailers vie for your hard earned money during the holiday shopping season.

