10 Things to Do Before Installing Galaxy S9 Android 10

With the Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 roll out picking up speed, now’s a great time to start preparing yourself, and your device, for its arrival.

After a bit of a wait, Samsung’s finally pulled the Galaxy S9 Android 10 update out of beta and the software, which includes One UI 2.0, is now pushing to users in select countries around the world.

In the United States, the update is moving out to devices on obscure carriers like Xfinity Mobile, but we expect the bigger carriers to start issuing their versions of the update in the near future.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Now that the release is gaining steam there are some steps those of you on Android Pie should take before the new software arrives.

The Galaxy S9 Android 10 update is a big upgrade and it delivers an assortment of changes including UI tweaks, Dark Mode, full-screen gestures, and a whole lot more.

The software went through a pretty extensive beta, but some Galaxy S9 users are running into bugs and performance issues after transitioning from Android Pie to Android 10.

It’s difficult to predict exactly how Android 10 will run on your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ so you’ll want to do some prep work before you initiate the download.

If you haven’t received the update yet, spend a few minutes preparing for its arrival. These steps could take you 30 minutes or less and they should help you avoid major headaches.

In this guide we’ll walk you through the steps we typically take before we install new Android software on our Galaxy devices. It should come in handy as you wait for Android 10 to arrive for your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+.