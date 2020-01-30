Android
10 Things to Do Before Installing Galaxy S9 Android 10
With the Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 roll out picking up speed, now’s a great time to start preparing yourself, and your device, for its arrival.
After a bit of a wait, Samsung’s finally pulled the Galaxy S9 Android 10 update out of beta and the software, which includes One UI 2.0, is now pushing to users in select countries around the world.
In the United States, the update is moving out to devices on obscure carriers like Xfinity Mobile, but we expect the bigger carriers to start issuing their versions of the update in the near future.
Now that the release is gaining steam there are some steps those of you on Android Pie should take before the new software arrives.
The Galaxy S9 Android 10 update is a big upgrade and it delivers an assortment of changes including UI tweaks, Dark Mode, full-screen gestures, and a whole lot more.
The software went through a pretty extensive beta, but some Galaxy S9 users are running into bugs and performance issues after transitioning from Android Pie to Android 10.
It’s difficult to predict exactly how Android 10 will run on your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ so you’ll want to do some prep work before you initiate the download.
If you haven’t received the update yet, spend a few minutes preparing for its arrival. These steps could take you 30 minutes or less and they should help you avoid major headaches.
In this guide we’ll walk you through the steps we typically take before we install new Android software on our Galaxy devices. It should come in handy as you wait for Android 10 to arrive for your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+.
Make Sure Your Data is Backed Up
Data loss issues are rare these days, but you'll still want to make sure all of your data is backed up before installing Android 10 on your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+.
To do this, you can use Samsung's Smart Switch application. You can also use the company's Samsung Cloud solution to backup your data automatically.
Samsung Cloud also allows you to manually backup the important files you store on your phone.
To access Samsung Cloud, head into your Galaxy S9's Settings and go to Accounts and backup . If you don't have a Samsung account you'll need to create one in order to use this service.
If you'd prefer to use something else, there are also a bunch of solid third-party apps out there. Super Backup & Restore is still one of our favorites.
