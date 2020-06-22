10 Things to Do Before Installing iOS 14 Beta

If you decide to install the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone you’ll want to spend some time preparing yourself, and your device, for the move.

Apple will release the official version of iOS 14 sometime this fall, but if you don’t want to wait, you can try an early version of the new operating system right now.

The company’s put the iOS 14 update into beta testing ahead of its official release. The iOS 14 beta is available to those in the developer program and it will soon expand to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program. The public iOS 14 beta arrives this summer.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Installing iOS 14 right now is extremely tempting. The software has a bunch of interesting changes on board including Widgets on the Home Screen, improvements to Messages, and a whole lot more.

While some of you might want to wait for the company to fix some of the beta’s initial problems, others might want to jump in right now.

If you choose to take the plunge, you’ll want to be careful. This is pre-release software and it’s plagued with a variety of bugs and performance issues. These problems could have a noticeable impact on your day-to-day use.

You can’t predict the problems you’ll encounter so it’s important to prepare. This is especially important if this is your first time installing an iOS beta.

To assist you, we’ve put together a pre-installation guide that will walk you through all of the steps we normally take before we install iOS beta software.

This might take around 10 minutes for some of you. Others might need 30 minutes or longer. While this might seem tedious, these steps will help you avoid major headaches today and down the road.