iOS 14 Beta Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Apple’s first iOS 14 beta is already causing problems for iPhone users. Some of these issues are minor, others are far more problematic.

The iOS 14 beta is live for those enrolled in Apple’s developer program. The public iOS 14 beta isn’t live yet and it’ll arrive in a few weeks.

The first iOS 14 beta is loaded up with changes including new features and performance enhancements which means there are plenty of reasons to give it a try on your iPhone.

Of course, the iOS 14 beta also has its fair share of issues and that comes as no surprise. The iOS 14 beta is unfinished software and Apple’s pre-release software typically has a variety of bugs and performance issues on board.

Those of you who are interested in trying the iOS 14 beta need to understand what you’re getting into before you hit download. And those of you using the beta need to know where to find fixes and ongoing feedback about the beta’s performance.

In this guide we’ll take you through the current state of iOS 14 beta problems. We’ll also provide you with a list of resources that might come in handy if you download the beta and you start noticing problems.

iOS 14 Beta Problems

Apple’s first iOS 14 beta change log acknowledges multiple issues with the software and developers are reporting additional problems with the software.

Right now we’re hearing about installation and download problems, Wi-Fi connectivity issues, Face ID problems, problems with auto-brightness, crashes, lag, and problems with first and third-party applications.

Apple will fix some of these initial problems, but some of them will probably linger throughout the beta process.

It’s impossible to predict exactly what you’ll see during your time on the iOS 14 beta and that’s why we recommend doing some prep work before you install the software on your iPhone.

We’ve put together a pre-installation checklist that will help you get everything in order before you install. We’ve also put together a walkthrough that will hold your hand through the iOS 14 beta installation process.

Where to Find Feedback

If you’re using the iOS 14 beta or thinking about downloading it, make sure you keep an eye on feedback from users. The feedback they provide will give you a look at the most prominent issues. On the flip side, it will also outline the beta’s potential benefits.

If you’re using an older phone or having a good experience on an older version of iOS 13, you’ll want to dig into feedback before you jump to the beta. If you’re on iOS 13.5 or an older version of iOS 13, there’s no way back once you install the beta.

There are a few places to check for iOS 14 beta feedback. You can check YouTube for information about your device. We’re starting to see feedback about bugs, performance issues, and the overall speed of the first beta.

Apple’s official discussion forums are another resource to look at. We also recommend monitoring feedback from the MacRumors forums and Twitter.

We’ve also put together a list of reasons to and not to install the iOS 14 beta right now and it’s worth a look if you’re on the fence.

How to Fix iOS 14 Beta Problems

Some issues will require a fix from Apple. Others you should be able to fix on your own.

We’ve put together a list of fixes for the most common iOS problems. It’s a good starting point if you encounter problems with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or issues with cellular data.

If you’re dealing with performance issues (lag, lockups, etc), take a look at our list of tips to improve the iOS 14 beta’s performance on your phone or tablet.

If you’re experiencing weird battery drain, check out our guide to fixing bad iOS 14 beta battery life. It should help you improve it in minutes.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, we recommend getting in touch with the community on Apple’s discussion forums or with Apple via its customer support account on Twitter.

You Can Downgrade from iOS 14 Beta

If you can’t stand iOS 14 beta’s performance on your device, you can drop back down to iOS 13. This could help return your device to a normal state.

Apple is signing on iOS 13.5.1. Unfortunately, the company’s stopped signing on iOS 13.5 and older versions of iOS which means you can’t drop back to any of those.

If you decide you want to get off the iOS 14 beta, we’ve released a downgrade guide that will take you through the entire process.

What’s Next

Apple will periodically release new versions of iOS 14. New iOS 14 betas will bring bug fixes, but they’ll also bring problems of their own.

The company typically releases new beta software every other week and then every week once we get closer to the Gold Master and final release. New betas are usually released around 10AM Pacific.

The final version of iOS 14 should arrive in September or October after the company confirms new iPhones.