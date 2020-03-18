2 Reasons to Pre-Order the 2020 iPad Pro & 4 Reasons to Wait

There are some great reasons to pre-order a new 2020 iPad Pro and there are also some great reasons to put your wallet away and wait.

After a long wait, Apple’s finally unveiled new iPad Pro models that replace the 2018 iPad Pros and will serve as the company’s flagship options moving forward.

The new 2020 iPad Pro models are already on sale via Apple’s website ahead of a release alongside iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 next week. And if you’re in the market for a new iPad, you’ll want to take a long look at the new iPad Pros before making a decision.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

The devices feature a number of big time upgrades. The list includes a faster A12Z Bionic chip, an Ultra Wide camera, a LiDAR Scanner, and edge-to-edge Liquid Retina displays with ProMotion technology.

The iPad Pros still come in two sizes, 11-inches and 12.9-inches, with four storage options including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 for the 128GB Wi-Fi-powered model while the 12.9-inch model starts at $999 for 128GB Wi-Fi model.

The 2020 iPad Pro models are available to order starting today on Apple’s website and in the Apple Store app in 30 countries and regions around the globe. Apple says the new iPad Pros will be available in stores starting next week.

These upgrades, and potential shipping delays, are great reasons to think about putting in a pre-order.

Buying a new iPad Pro right away might be tempting, but spending $799 or more on a product you haven’t had a chance to use in person is a tall order.

In this guide, we’ll help you decide if the iPad Pro is worth pre-ordering. For some of you, it will be. That said, many others are better off waiting.