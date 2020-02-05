Apple
5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 13.4 Update
iPadOS 13.4 is official and the firmware is currently in beta for the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini
The iPadOS 13.4 update will serve as Apple’s fourth milestone upgrade (x.x) for iPadOS. Apple’s milestone upgrades always bring more than just bug fixes and security patches with them and you can expect the same from iPadOS 13.4.
We don’t have an official iPadOS 13.4 release date to share yet though we suspect that it’ll arrive for iPad models sometime next month.
iPad users who don’t want to wait for the official release don’t have to. The iPadOS 13.4 update is available to try right now via Apple’s beta programs.
Now that iPadOS 13.4 is confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s next big update for the iPadOS 13 operating system.
In this guide to iPadOS 13.4 we’ll take you through iPadOS 13.4’s known changes, what you can expect from the iPadOS 13.4 release date and release time, key information about the iPadOS 13.4 beta, and more.
iPadOS 13.4 Beta
If you can’t wait for the official release you can try an early version of the update right now.
Apple’s released the iPadOS 13.4 beta for developers. We expect it to roll out to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program in the near future.
The company’s Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a working Apple ID.
Before you download the iPadOS 13.4 beta onto your tablet remember that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues.
These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes the software less than ideal for a daily driver.
You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance problems will probably require a fix from Apple in a future beta.
Apple is currently on iPadOS 13.4 beta 1.
iPadOS 13.4 Release Date
Apple hasn’t announced an official iPadOS 13.4 release date, but there’s a good chance it arrives in March. Here’s why.
The company is reportedly planning to launch new iPad Pros and a new 4.7-inch budget iPhone in early 2020, probably at its annual spring event.
New software typically rolls out alongside new hardware so look for iOS 13.4 to emerge shortly before, or after, Apple launches these products.
iPadOS 13.4 Release Time
The exact iPadOS 13.4 release date is an unknown at this point, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on release day.
The official version of iPadOS 13.4 will probably arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for software updates to show up so don’t be surprised if your update appears after the clock strikes 10AM.
Apple will also release iPadOS 13.4 beta updates in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.
Here’s what you can expect from the iPadOS 13.4 release time in other U.S. timezones:
- Eastern – 1 PM
- Central – 12 PM
- Mountain – 11AM
Keep these times in mind if you plan to install new iPadOS 13.4 betas, or the official version of iPadOS 13.4, right away.
iPadOS 13.4 Update: What’s New
Developers are currently poking through iPadOS 13.4 beta and they’ve found a few features coming to the iPad with this release.
The current list includes iCloud Folder Sharing (a feature that was originally shown off last year at WWDC), new keyboard shortcuts for Photos, new Memoji stickers, and universal iOS and macOS purchases.
Apple could add, or subtract, from the iPadOS 13.4 change log during testing so keep an eye out for changes as the update makes progress.
iPadOS 13.4 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak your device, make sure you avoid the iPadOS 13.4 beta.
Jailbreak developers have released an iOS 13 jailbreak tool though it’s currently in beta for select devices.
We don’t expect them to release a tool that’s compatible with the iPadOS 13.4 beta so if you’re jailbroken, make sure you stay on iOS 12 or an official version of iPadOS 13 for the time being.
Install iPadOS 13.3.1 for Better Security
If you value your security, you'll want to install iPadOS 13.3.1 in the near future.
The iPadOS 13.3.1 has 21 new security patches on board. If you want to dig into the specifics, you can do so right here.
If you skipped a previous version of iPadOS 13, you'll get additional security patches with your upgrade to iPadOS 13.3.1.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.3, you get its 12 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iPadOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iPadOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about them on Apple's security website.
If you missed iPadOS 13.1.1, you get a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about the patch on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iPadOS 13.1, you get another patch with your iPadOS 13.3.1 update. You can learn more about it right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iPadOS 13.3.1 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPad line. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
The operating system will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
