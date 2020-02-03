Apple
6 Reasons to Buy the iPad Pro 2018 & 4 Reasons to Wait
If you’re hunting for a new tablet with a beautiful screen and a ton of horsepower, Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro lineup should be near the top of your shopping list.
The company’s iPad Pros come in two sizes, 11-inches and 12.9-inches, with four storage options (64GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB) and two colors (silver and space gray) to choose from. You can also buy one with LTE built-in if you’ll always need connectivity.
They’re two of the best tablets on the market and we generally recommend going with an iPad Pro model over Apple’s iPad and iPad mini lines. Of course, they’re not for everyone.
The new iPad Pros start at $799 (64GB 11-inch model) and go all the way up to $1899 for the 1TB 12.9-inch model with LTE. They aren’t cheap.
You can buy one through Apple or you can try and find a better price through carriers like AT&T and Verizon or through retailers like Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Walmart.
There are 2018 iPad Pro deals out there right now, but some of them require you to trade-in your current device. In order to get the most money back, you need a newer iPad model in great condition. If you’re looking for deep discounts, you might want to hold off for a little while.
So while some of you might want to go ahead and upgrade today, many others should consider waiting a few more weeks (or longer) to buy a new iPad Pro.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to buy right now and the best reasons to wait.
Buy If You Want Lengthy Software Support
If you plan to keep your next iPad for a long time you should consider buying a 2018 iPad Pro.
If you're the type of person that likes to hold onto your gadgets for three, four, five years at a time, the new iPad Pro has a lot of appeal.
Apple doesn't list this on its website, but the 2018 iPad Pros should get four years (or more) of software support. That means 4+ years of new features, security patches, and bug fixes.
While you might be tempted to go with an older (and cheaper) iPad model, their software support will end much sooner.
Apple won't bring its iPadOS 13 upgrade to aging iPads like the iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, or iPad Air 2. They will stay put on iOS 12.
The 2018's iPad Pro hardware also ensures that you get the latest features from Apple. Older devices typically don't get the full version of iOS due to hardware limitations.
If you plan on keeping your next tablet for the long haul and you want all of the latest and greatest software features, think about buying an iPad Pro.
Johan
04/01/2018 at 12:09 am
I have ipad air 2 now. I buy a 2018 today and when new ipad pro comes, i buy that one. I can sell 2018 then for a good price and for the time being I have a very good and brand new Ipad.
I would regret buying an IPad pro now, because of the high price and little differences comparing ipad 2018. And selling Ipad Pro later is not possible without losing much money (price will drop a lot)
priya
04/26/2018 at 11:35 pm
One of the strengths of the iPad product line is its flexibility when it comes to user input. You can tap on screen, dictate by voice, or connect a keyboard and type away.
Raj
06/04/2018 at 1:59 pm
That’s a common feature across all ecosystems.
Just another guy on the web
10/05/2018 at 9:32 am
I waited and waited for the Samsung Galaxy Tab s3…..and when it came out, it was still weaker than the iPad Pro 12.9 that had been out for a while. I use the iPad at work. It has made a big difference. Keep the size the same and increase the screen to 13.3″ I also want to see 6GB of RAM, OLED screen with at least 350ppi or LCD with 450ppi and an A12 or A12X.
If it has that, I will buy it, even if it is as expensive as the iPhone XS Max.