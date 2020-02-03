6 Reasons to Buy the iPad Pro 2018 & 4 Reasons to Wait

If you’re hunting for a new tablet with a beautiful screen and a ton of horsepower, Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro lineup should be near the top of your shopping list.

The company’s iPad Pros come in two sizes, 11-inches and 12.9-inches, with four storage options (64GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB) and two colors (silver and space gray) to choose from. You can also buy one with LTE built-in if you’ll always need connectivity.

They’re two of the best tablets on the market and we generally recommend going with an iPad Pro model over Apple’s iPad and iPad mini lines. Of course, they’re not for everyone.

The new iPad Pros start at $799 (64GB 11-inch model) and go all the way up to $1899 for the 1TB 12.9-inch model with LTE. They aren’t cheap.

You can buy one through Apple or you can try and find a better price through carriers like AT&T and Verizon or through retailers like Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Walmart.

There are 2018 iPad Pro deals out there right now, but some of them require you to trade-in your current device. In order to get the most money back, you need a newer iPad model in great condition. If you’re looking for deep discounts, you might want to hold off for a little while.

So while some of you might want to go ahead and upgrade today, many others should consider waiting a few more weeks (or longer) to buy a new iPad Pro.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to buy right now and the best reasons to wait.