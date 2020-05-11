3 Reasons Not to Wait for the 2020 Apple TV 4K and 4 Reasons You Should

“Should I wait for the 2020 Apple TV 4K?” That’s a question I’m hearing as people are spending more time watching TV during 2020 and some apps and services will no longer support the older Apple TV models.

The current Apple TV 4K is still a good buy, but there are a few important reasons for users to wait for the 2020 Apple TV 4K. This is especially important if you keep your Apple TV for the long haul.

One thing to consider is that many new TVs now include AirPlay 2 and some include iTunes right on the TV, which means you may be better off buying a new TV and using that feature if you don’t need a full-on Apple TV 4K experience with gaming.

If you decide to buy an Apple TV right now, there are three options. You can buy the Apple TV HD for $149, the 32GB Apple TV 4K for $179, or the 64GB Apple TV 4K for $199. At this stage, it does not make sense to buy the Apple TV HD. Even if you only watch in HD, spending $20 more on a 4K version future proofs the device for when you upgrade later on.

It’s also important to think about how you will upgrade, since you may switch an Apple TV 2nd or 3rd gen into a guest room or a less used TV. HBO announced that the Apple TV 2nd gen and 3rd gen will no longer support HBO as of May 15, 2020. You can still AirPlay HBO to these devices, but the apps will stop working on the actual TV. Even with this happening, you may want to hold off a little longer for the Apple TV 4K.

Here are the reasons you should wait for the 2020 Apple TV 4K;

Here are the reasons you shouldn’t wait for the 2020 Apple TV 4K;

You may not need to wait long for the 2020 Apple TV 4K. Jon Prosser is a leaker that correctly predicted the iPhone SE 2 and MacBook Pro refreshes. His sources say that Apple has a new Apple TV ready to ship, and the company is just waiting for the right time.

New Apple TV 4K with A12X – 64GB/128GB ready to ship. 👀 Codename: Neptune T1125 Another one of those things that could drop any time. Apple got no chill right now 😬😂 I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me 🤗 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 7, 2020

With this in mind, we could see Apple release a new Apple TV 4K in May or June. This lines up with leaks indicating a new Apple TV remote in code on an iOS beta. The new Apple TV 4K will reportedly feature a better processor and more storage. This would make for an appealing addition to the gaming space and could unlock new options for Apple Arcade and for Apple TV gaming.

