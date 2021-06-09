3 Reasons to Pre-Order Battlefield 2042 & 5 Reasons to Wait

The Battlefield 2042 release date is confirmed for October and pre-orders are live ahead of its arrival. There are some great reasons to buy the game right now, but there are also some great reasons to put your wallet away and wait.

EA’s finally confirmed the long-awaited 2021 entry into the Battlefield series. Battlefield 2042 is official and it’s headed to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC in October.

The game’s official release date is October 22nd for all platforms, but if you want to play the game earlier, you’ll want to join the Open Beta or pre-order a bundle that gives you early access to the final version of the game.

There are three versions of Battlefield 2042. There’s a standard version that serves as the cheapest way to access the game. There’s a Gold Edition which includes some additional content and then there’s the Ultimate Edition which is aimed at hardcore fans of the series.

Now that the trailer is out and the release date confirmed, the game is up for pre-order at various retailers. And that might have you thinking about buying a copy of the game right now.

If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order Battlefield 2042 right now as well as the best reasons to hang back and wait a few more weeks. Some of you might even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the game comes out to buy a copy.