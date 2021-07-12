3 Reasons to Pre-Order FIFA 22 & 5 Reasons to Wait

The FIFA 22 release date is confirmed and pre-orders are now live. There are some great reasons to pre-order FIFA 22, but there are also some great reasons to put your credit card away and wait.

EA’s confirmed the 2022 entry into its long-running FIFA series. FIFA 22 is official and it’s headed to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

The official FIFA 22 release date is October 1st, but there are a couple of ways to play the game earlier than that. You can join EA Play or you can pre-order an upgraded edition.

There are currently two versions of FIFA 22. There’s a standard edition and there’s an expensive Ultimate Edition that includes some extras.

Now that the first FIFA 22 trailer is out and the release date is confirmed, the game is up for pre-order at various retailers. And that might have you thinking about buying a copy of the game right now.

If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order FIFA 22 right now and the best reasons to hang back and wait.

Some of you might want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the FIFA 22 release date to buy a copy of the game.