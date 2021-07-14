3 Reasons to Pre-Order NBA 2K22 & 6 Reasons to Wait

The NBA 2K22 release date is set for September and retailers are taking pre-orders right now. While some of you might want to buy the game today, others are better off waiting.

2K’s confirmed the latest installment in the long-running 2K series and NBA 2K22 is heading to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The NBA 2K22 release date is set for September 10th for all platforms and you can buy the game now if you want release day delivery.

Retailers are currently taking NBA 2K22 pre-orders and there are several ways to buy the game. 2K is offering four different NBA 2K22 editions.

There’s the NBA 2K22 standard edition which features Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic on the cover. Doncic is also on the cover of the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle.

There’s the NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition which features three legends on the cover: Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

And there’s also the NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition which features Candace Parker on the front cover. There’s no shortage of options.

Now that the NBA 2K22 release date is confirmed, a lot of you might be thinking about putting in a pre-order for your console or Windows PC.

If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order NBA 2K22 right now and the best reasons to hang back and wait.

Some of you may even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the NBA 2K22 release date to buy a copy of the game.