3 Reasons to Pre-Order NBA 2K24 & 4 Reasons to Wait

The NBA 2K24 release date is confirmed and retailers are taking pre-orders right now. While some of you might want to buy the game today, others are probably better off waiting.

2K’s confirmed the latest installment in the long-running 2K series and NBA 2K24 is heading to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch later this year.

The NBA 2K24 release date is set for September 8th for all platforms and you can buy the game now if you want release day delivery.

Retailers are currently taking NBA 2K24 pre-orders and there are four different versions of the game. We could see more added later, but that’s what we’re working with right now.

There’s the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant edition which is the standard edition and features the Lakers legend on the cover. Kobe is also on the cover of the Black Mamba edition.

There’s the NBA 2K24 WNBA edition which features New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu on the cover. The game’s other bundle, the 25th Anniversary edition, doesn’t have a player on the cover.

With the NBA 2K24 release date just a few months away, a lot of you might be thinking about putting in a pre-order for your console or Windows PC.

If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order NBA 2K24 right now and the best reasons to hang back and wait.

Some of you may even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the NBA 2K24 release date to buy a copy.