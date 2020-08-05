3 Reasons to Pre-Order the Galaxy Note 20 & 4 Reasons to Wait

Pre-ordering the all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 might be tempting, but you might be better off waiting.

After months and months of non-stop leaks, Samsung’s finally let the cat out of the bag. The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are official and they devices replace the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ as Samsung’s flagship models.

As expected, they’re both loaded up with changes including a new and improved S Pen experience, massive displays, an upgraded camera system, new processors, and a new version of One UI paired with Android 10.

There’s a lot to like about the new Galaxy Note 20 models and some of you might even want to order one before they’re officially released in the United States (or wherever you live) later on this month.

You can pre-order the Galaxy Note 20 at a variety of places including Samsung itself. It’s not up for pre-order at third-party retailers like Amazon yet, but that should change soon.

The base model, the Galaxy Note 20, starts at $1000 while the powerful Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will run you a whopping $1300 here in the U.S. Either way, this is a sizable investment so you’ll want to make sure you make the correct decision.

There are some great reasons to pre-order the Galaxy Note 20. Maybe your current phone is falling apart and you just want a new device ASAP. Or maybe you want to take advantage of the freebies that come with an early order.

On the flip side, there are some great reasons to think about putting your credit card away and waiting a few more days, weeks, or longer.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order the Galaxy Note 20 and the best reasons to hold off and wait.

Pre-Order If You Want a Galaxy Note 20 ASAP > 1 / 7 If you've already decided to make the Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra your next device, and you want it in your hands as soon as possible, you'll want to place a pre-order. Pre-ordering should ensure you get the device in the color/storage you want on the first day of availability. The Galaxy Note 20's release date in the United States is August 21st. We expect some Galaxy Note 20 pre-orders to arrive a few days early. In some cases, we'll probably see the device hit doorsteps a few days ahead of the official street date. We don't expect the Galaxy Note 20 to sell out so there's no reason to rush into a pre-order. If a variant does happen to sell out, we'd expect stock to return fairly soon. That being said, if you just want peace of mind or you simply need a new phone as soon as possible, pick the Galaxy Note 20 option that suits your budget and needs and order. > 1 / 7

Last update on 2020-08-05. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API