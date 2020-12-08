4 Reasons Not to Install Galaxy S20 Android 11 & 9 Reasons You Should

Samsung’s Android 11 update could have a huge impact on your Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra’s performance. And while some Galaxy S20 owners should install the software right away, others might want to hold out for a few hours, days, or longer.

After a lengthy beta, the Samsung Galaxy 20 Android 11 update is finally rolling out to users around the globe. The update is available in a number of different regions including the United States.

If you took part in the beta process or you’ve simply been following along, you know that the Galaxy S20 Android 11 is chock full of changes. If you haven’t been following the software’s progress at all, now you know.

One of the more obvious changes is Samsung’s brand new One UI 3.0 which brings tweaks and style changes to the company’s user interface for Galaxy devices.

Some of the more notable changes include more customization options, new visual effects, and redesigned widgets for the home screen.

Android 11 could have a huge impact on your Galaxy S20’s performance. While a lot of people will see performance improvements, many others will run into bugs and performance issues.

The list of Galaxy S20 Android 11 problems is starting to grow and it includes common issues like lag, connectivity issues, abnormal battery drain, and more.

There are plenty of reasons to install Android 11 when the prompt appears on your Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra. That said, there are some reasons why you might want to hold off on the download and wait. The potential for problems is just one of the reasons.

If you’re on the fence about what to do, this guide will take you through the best reasons to, and not to, install Android 11 on your Galaxy S20 right now.

We’ll continue to add to the list as we discover useful features and as Samsung adds new functions to Android 11 and the One UI over the next year.