iOS 17 Release Date & Time: What You Need to Know

The iOS 17 release date for iPhone is still months away, but you’ll be able to try the software long before the official version rolls out. If you’re curious about the next version of iOS, allow us to take you through everything you need to know, right now, about its release.

Apple hasn’t announced it yet, but iOS 17 is almost certainly the next operating system for iPhone. The software is currently in development and credible rumors suggest it will be a relatively minor upgrade for compatible devices due to the attention Apple’s given to the software (dubbed xrOS) for its upcoming AR/VR headset.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 17 will likely be a smaller update and that means we probably won’t see as many new features on board. That being said, you can still expect the new version of iOS to bring useful enhancements for iPhone. We should learn more about iOS 17’s features as we push into 2023.

While we may not have a good read on the list of iOS 17 features, we do know when you can expect to release the first version of iOS 17. We also have a pretty good idea about what you can expect from the iOS 17 release date and release time for iPhone.

Our iOS 17 release date guide we’ll help you properly manage expectations and help you prepare for its inevitable release later this year.

Which iPhones Will Get iOS 17?

Apple won’t confirm the full list of iPhone models getting upgraded to iOS 17 until June, but you can expect most, if not all, iOS 16-powered devices to make the move to the new operating system.

Last year, Apple dropped full on software support for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus. iPhones typically get five to six years of software support so this wasn’t surprising.

If Apple follows the same protocol in 2023, we could see three phones stay put on iOS 16. Those phones? The iPhone X, the iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. All three were released in 2017.

Assuming the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X all get dropped, below is the list of iPhones that will get iOS 17. Given their age, none of these phones are in danger of missing iOS 17:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone X S

iPhone X S Max

Max iPhone X R

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

We’ll let you know if this changes.

The official version of iOS 17 won’t land for awhile, but you’ll be able to try the new operating system out long before the final version arrives.

iOS 17 will almost certainly launch at Apple’s annual developer conference in June. WWDC typically kicks off in early June and iOS is usually discussed in detail during the company’s keynote on the conference’s first day.

Apple generally pushes the first version of an operating system’s beta to developers on the first day of WWDC. In other words, you can expect the first iOS 17 beta to roll out in early June.

There will be two versions of the iOS 17 beta. One, a developer beta that requires users to pay an annual fee to Apple for access to the developer program. The other, a free beta for users registered for the Beta Software Program.

The developer beta usually arrives a few weeks before the public beta. In the past, we’ve seen software arrive in the public beta in July so that’s what you should expect at this point.

iOS 17 Beta Release Time

The WWDC keynote usually stretches for about two hours, generally from 10AM Pacific to about Noon Pacific. The first beta for developers arrives shortly after its conclusion.

From there, Apple usually pushes new beta software every couple of weeks with releases coming a bit more frequently as we approach the final release.

Like regular iOS releases, the company likes to release new iOS software around 10AM Pacific and that’s what you can expect from the iOS 17 beta.

The iOS 17 beta will stretch for several months. We can’t predict how many versions of the beta we’ll see, but we should see six or more releases come before Apple pushes the final version of the beta, also known as the Golden Master (GM). Once the GM is out for beta testers, the official iOS 17 release date will be right around the corner.

Apple usually pushes its new iOS operating systems in September and that’s what you should expect from the iOS 17 release date right now.

Look for the iOS 17 release date to get confirmed on stage during Apple’s fall iPhone event for the upcoming iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max). The iPhone 15 series will run iOS 17 out of the box.

The iOS 17 release date for older iPhone models will land sometime between the iPhone 15 launch date and the iPhone 15 release date later on in the month.

iOS 17 Release Time

Apple probably won’t confirm a specific iOS 17 release time, but the company almost always releases its software updates around 10AM Pacific on release day.

This means if you live in London, England you should see the iOS 17 update around 6PM in the evening. If you live in Melbourne, Australia, you’ll need to stay up late or wake up early if you want to install iOS 17 right when it’s released.

Major iOS releases like iOS 17 are often plagued with download issues as Apple’s servers get slammed with requests from eager iPhone users. Those of you looking to avoid download issues and error codes should wait a few hours before installing the iOS 17 update.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 16.3 & 11 Reasons You Should