4 Reasons Not to Install iPadOS 14 Beta & 9 Reasons You Should

While you might be tempted to install the iPadOS 14 beta on your iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, or iPad Pro, a lot of people are better off staying put on iPadOS 13.

Apple’s confirmed the next version of iPadOS and iPadOS 14 is heading to all iPadOS 13-powered iPad models in the fall. If you don’t want to wait that long to try out Apple’s new features, you don’t have to.

As expected, Apple’s put the iPad’s next operating system into beta testing ahead of the final release. The iPadOS 14 beta is currently available to those with a developer account. If you don’t want to install the developer beta you’ll have to wait for the public iPadOS 14 beta. The public iPadOS 14 beta should hit the company’s Beta Software Program in July.

There are some great reasons to try the iPadOS 14 beta today. The software is packed to the brim with new features including Widgets on the Home Screen, improvements to Messages, and a whole lot more.

Trying new features ahead of their official release is exciting, but note that there are also some great reasons to avoid the iPadOS 14 beta.

Apple’s pre-release software is typically plagued with issues and the iPadOS 14 beta is no different. We’re already hearing about bugs and performance issues.

If you run into problems on the beta, you can always jump back down to iPadOS 13. However, you can only downgrade to iPadOS 13.5.1.

You can’t go back to anything older than iPadOS 13.5.1 which means moving to iPadOS 14 beta is a pretty big decision for those running iPadOS 13.5 or older.

Apple will make improvements to iPadOS 14 over time and a lot of you will want to wait for the additional polish that should with the public beta. And a lot of you will probably just want to hang back on iPadOS 13.

If you’re on the fence, allow us to guide you through the best reasons to try the iPadOS 14 beta and the best reasons to wait or avoid it completely.

