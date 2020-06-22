iPadOS 14 Beta Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

The first iPadOS 14 beta is causing problems for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Air users.

iPadOS 14 beta is live for those enrolled in the company’s developer program which means we’re starting to get feedback from early adopters.

Developers who have installed the first iPadOS 14 beta have discovered a number of positive changes on board the new operating system. On the flip side, they’ve also encountered various bugs and performance issues.

Of course, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The iPadOS 14 beta is pre-release software which means it’s unfinished. Most people should avoid the first developer beta and wait for the public beta. It should have additional polish.

If you’re interested in trying the iPadOS 14 beta right now you should be aware of the firmware’s problems before you download it. And those of you already using the beta should know where to find fixes and feedback about the current version of the beta.

In this guide we’ll take you through the current state of iPadOS 14 beta problems. We’ll also provide you with a list of resources that might come in handy if you download the beta and start noticing bugs or issues with your device’s performance.

iPadOS 14 Beta Problems

Apple’s iPadOS 14 release notes acknowledge a number of problems with the software. Developers are also reporting additional issues.

The most prominent issues we’re hearing about are installation and download problems, lag, crashes, issues with apps, Wi-Fi problems, and Bluetooth issues.

Apple will fix some of the software’s initial issues in future betas, but we expect some bugs to linger on throughout the testing process.

It’s hard to predict what problems you’ll run into on the beta and that’s precisely why we recommend doing some prep work before you install the software.

We’ve put together a pre-installation checklist that will help you prepare for the transition from stable iPadOS 13 to iPadOS 14 beta.

We’ve also put together a walkthrough that will take through the beta installation process. It’s worth a look if you’re having installation issues.

Where to Find Feedback

If you’re using the beta or thinking about downloading it, make sure you keep an eye on feedback from beta testers. Their feedback will help you get familiar with the iPadOS 14 beta’s benefits and issues.

If you’re using an older tablet or having a good experience on an older version of iPadOS 13, make sure you dig into this feedback before you install the beta. If you’re running iPadOS 13.5 or an older version of iPadOS, there’s no way to get back once you install the iPadOS 14 beta.

There are a few places to look for iPadOS 14 beta feedback. You can check YouTube for information about your specific model. Apple’s official discussion forums are a great resource and you might also look on Twitter and the MacRumors forums.

We’ve also put together a list of reasons to and not to install the iPadOS 14 beta right now. If you’re on the fence, take a look at that guide.

How to Fix iPadOS 14 Beta Problems

Some problems will require fixes from Apple in a future beta. Others you might be able to fix on your own.

We’ve released a guide that will take you through fixes for the most common Apple software issues. It covers Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth problems, and more.

If you’re dealing with performance issues (lag, lockups, etc), take a look at our list of tips to improve performance on your iPad. If you’re seeing abnormal battery drain, check out our guide to fixing bad battery life.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, check Apple’s discussion forums for assistance.

You Can Downgrade from iPadOS 14 Beta

If you can no longer deal with the iPadOS 14 beta’s problems, you can drop back down to iPadOS 13. Downgrading to official software should stabilize your device’s performance.

Apple is currently signing on iPadOS 13.5.1. Unfortunately, the company’s stopped signing on iPadOS 13.5 and older versions of iPadOS which means you can’t drop back to any of those updates.

If you decide to get off the beta, we’ve released a downgrade guide that will take you through the process.

What’s Next

Apple will periodically release new versions of the beta. These betas will have bug fixes on board, but they’ll also bring problems of their own.

The company typically releases new betas every other week in the beginning of the testing phase and then every week once we get closer to the official release date.

The final version of iPadOS 14 should arrive in September or October.