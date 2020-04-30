4 Reasons to Pre-Order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla & 5 Reasons to Wait

Ubisoft’s new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla arrives this holiday season for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Windows PC, and Stadia. And while there are some great reasons to pre-order a copy right now, there are also some reasons why you might want to hold off.

The Assassin’s Creed series is leaving Ancient Greece and it’s heading to ancient Norway and Britain. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla puts you in the shoes of a viking who travels to Britain and encounters King Alfred and the Saxons.

Like previous iterations of the game, you’ll explore an open world with quests to complete, enemies to slaughter, and weapons to upgrade. There are also some new additions including a new settlement component that you’ll upgrade with new clan members and structures.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

We don’t have an official release date for the game, but Ubisoft says it will arrive for all of these platforms before the end of the year, assuming it doesn’t get delayed.

Now that the release date is confirmed and Ubisoft’s talking about the game, some of you might be tempted to put in a pre-order ahead of the game’s arrival. The game, which comes in six different editions is currently on sale at retailers like Amazon and GameStop.

And while that might be a good idea for some of you, others are much better off waiting until the holidays or later before committing to the game.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the best reasons to put your wallet away and wait.