4 Reasons to Pre-Order Starfield & 4 Reasons to Wait

Bethesda’s highly anticipated space RPG is finally on sale and there are some great reasons to pre-order Starfield right now. There are also some reasons why you might want to hold out and wait.

Starfield is headed to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC on September 6th though you’ll be able to play a little earlier than that if you pre-order a bundle.

There are three versions of Starfield currently up for pre-order including a standard edition, a Premium edition, and a collector’s bundle called the Constellation edition. Each comes with a different set of bonuses at different price points.

Now that Bethesda’s revealed many of the game’s features, you might be thinking about buying a copy for your Xbox or Windows PC ahead of its release in September.

If you’re huge fan of Bethesda’s RPG’s, pre-ordering a copy of Starfield might be a no-brainer. That being said, if you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order Starfield and the best reasons to put your wallet away and wait. Some of you may even want to wait until after the game’s release date to pick up a copy.