If you can’t afford a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, or you simply want a phone that’s comparable to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, here are some of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra alternatives money can buy.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the company’s latest flagship device. It features Samsung’s top-of-the-line hardware including powerful cameras. It also includes a stylus called the S Pen that lets you write and draw on the screen.

It’s a workhorse and it should be on your shopping list if you’re in the market for a powerful device capable that’s capable of taking excellent photos and videos, running the best looking games, or getting work done on-the-go. Unfortunately, you may have to shell out a lot of money in order to get one.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is positioned as the company’s premier Galaxy S device and it has a price tag worthy of that position in Samsung’s lineup. Without a deal, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is $1,199 in its lowest configuration. If you want more storage, you’ll need to pay more.

There are some excellent Galaxy S23 Ultra deals out there right now, but they require you to trade-in a device in good condition to Samsung, a carrier, or a retailer.

If you don’t have a device to trade-in or if the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s price is too expensive for your budget, but you want a device that can hold its own against Samsung’s flagship, you’ll want to investigate Galaxy S23 Ultra alternatives.

Best Galaxy S23 Alternatives

Fortunately, there are quite a few Galaxy S23 alternatives on the market right now with more on the way. In this guide we’ll take you through devices that are comparable to the Galaxy S23 Ultra and help you find a device that fits both your needs and your budget.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

If you’re looking to stay put on Android, Google’s Pixel 7 Pro should be at, or near, the top of your shopping list. The Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra alternatives on the market right now.

Google sells two version of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and it’s the Pixel 7 Pro that’s most comparable to the Galaxy S23 Ultra thanks to its premium set of features.

The Pixel 7 Pro features a massive 6.7-inch OLED display with 1440 x 3120 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with 12 GB of RAM, Google’s Tensor G2 processor, a 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus, and 48 MP Quad Bayer PD telephoto camera.

On top of that, it comes with Google’s sleek version of Android and a price point that’s far more palatable than the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s.

Right now Google’s Pixel 7 Pro starts at $749 for the 128GB model. The 256GB variant will run you $849 while the larger 512GB Pixel 7 Pro is $949.

You can buy the Pixel 7 Pro directly from Google or from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

While it’s no longer Samsung’s flagship device, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still an excellent Galaxy S23 Ultra alternative and worthy of consideration if you really want a device that runs Samsung’s version of Android.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra may not have all of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s bells and whistles, but most people should be fine using last year’s specs given that they’ve aged fairly gracefully.

Galaxy S22 Ultra specs include a 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED display, on par with the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor (the Galaxy S23 Ultra uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset), a 108MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide lens, and two 10MP telephoto lenses. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has the better camera experience, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s setup should be fine for most people.

Like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S22 Ultra runs Android 13 out of the box and it should get upgraded with at least some of th new features from Samsung’s new One UI 5.1 software.

Something else to keep in mind is the fact that Samsung keeps its devices upgraded with new software for several years. In the case of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it should continue to get regular software updates for another four years which makes it a sound investment.

Speaking of an investment, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is cheaper than the Galaxy S23 Ultra which makes it an intriguing option for those of you that want a Galaxy S Ultra model, but aren’t thrilled with the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s price.

You can buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra directly through Samsung or through retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

If price is not an issue for you, you may also want to check out Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 which is even more expensive than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but is also very unique.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the latest models in the Galaxy Z series and it’s a foldable device that gives you access to two screen sizes.

On the outside, it has a 6.2-inch cover display. The inner display is a foldable 7.6-inch screen which supports Samsung’s S Pen stylus.

Of course, the foldable display isn’t the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s only attractive feature. The device also has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens.

It’s certainly different, but the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is worth a look if you want something that’s perhaps a bit more exciting than the Galaxy S23 Ultra and other traditional devices. It’s also a multitaskers dream.

You can buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 directly from Samsung or via retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

OnePlus Pro 10

OnePlus recently launched its new OnePlus 11, but we also recommend taking a look at the OnePlus 10 Pro as a potential Galaxy S23 Ultra alternative.

Like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a massive display (6.7-inches). The device uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is backed by 8GB of RAM. This will be plenty of horsepower for most users.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a three camera setup as opposed to the four camera setup on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The OnePlus 10 Pro features a 48 MP main camera, 8MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens.

The device’s software, dubbed Oxygen OS, is based on Android, but it looks and feels different than the software on Samsung’s flagship. Before you buy you’ll certainly want to compare the two and see which feels more comfortable.

Given its age, the OnePlus 10 Pro is cheaper than the Galaxy S23 Ultra and you may be able to find a great deal if you shop around.

You can find the OnePlus 10 Pro at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

We should note that OnePlus won’t be launching a OnePlus 11 Pro or OnePlus 11T. Those lines have been discontinued leaving the OnePlus 11 as this year’s flagship model.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

If you’re willing to move off of Android, make sure you check out Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max, the company’s flagship model from 2022.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by Apple’s iOS 16 operating system and it comes with company’s best hardware, even better than the iPhone 14 Pro.

It has a large 6.7-inch display, Apple’s latest and greatest in-house processor (A16 Bionic), and a triple camera setup which includes a 48MP main camera, 12MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1099 without a deal which means the base version is actually cheaper than the base version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, the price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max jumps up quite a bit once you get into the higher storage tiers.

You can buy the iPhone 14 Pro Max directly from Apple or through retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

These aren’t your only options and you’ll want to look into other devices before you settle on the Galaxy S23 Ultra or another smartphone. For instance, you’ll want to investigate the new Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+.

We’ll continue to add to this list as more devices appear on our radar throughout 2023.