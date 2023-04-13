4 Reasons to Wait for the Pixel 8 & 3 Reasons Not To

If you’ll be in the market for a new smartphone in 2023, there are some great reasons to think about waiting for Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Nothing is confirmed, but Google’s reportedly working on a pair of successors for its popular Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro aren’t official, but where there’s a lot of smoke there’s generally fire, so we expect Google to launch new flagships later this year.

We’ve already seen a number of reports highlight potential Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro features. We’ve heard about a smaller display size, a brand new processor, and some changes to the overall design of the Pixel.

The device’s won’t arrive on shelves tomorrow and we’ve probably got at least five to six months before Google officially announces them in full. That being said, if you’re hunting for a new device, and a new Android device in particular, you might want to hang around and wait.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. We’ll also go over some reasons why you might want to buy a completely different device long before Google makes these devices official.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are still in development behind the scenes so we’ll regularly update this guide as we approach their release date.