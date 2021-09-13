5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.8 Update

Apple’s pushed a new iPadOS 14.8 update to iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini users around the world.

Like iPadOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.8 is a minor upgrade. It doesn’t have any known features or bug fixes on board, but it does bring important security enhancements on board.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the iPadOS 14.8 update’s performance, the current list of iPadOS 14.8 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iPadOS 14.8 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with our impressions of iPadOS 14.8 update’s performance.

iPadOS 14.8 Review

If your iPad is currently running iPadOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.8 requires a fairly small download.

If your tablet is running an older version of iPadOS, your update will likely be bigger. In some cases, a lot bigger. That’s because the features and fixes from iPadOS 14 update(s) you skipped are baked into your iPadOS 14.8 update.

If your device is currently running iPadOS 14.7.1, the installation should take around 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on one of our older iPad Pro models.

For more on the iPadOS 14.8 download and installation, have a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the iPadOS 14.8 update on an iPad Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working fine at the moment.

GPS and cellular data are stable.

App Performance

Third-party apps like Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working just fine right now.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.

Speed

iPadOS 14.8 feels as fast as iPadOS 14.7.1 did.

If you’ve dealing with bugs or performance issues on iPadOS 14.7.1, or an older version of iPadOS 14, you should think about installing the iPadOS 14.8 update right now.

If you need help making a decision about the upgrade, take a look at our list of the best reasons to, and not to, install iPadOS 14.8 right now.

iPadOS 14.8 Problems

iPad users are already reporting issues with iPadOS 14.8.

The current list of iPadOS 14 problems includes installation issues, Exchange problems, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with Face ID, UI lag, Wi-Fi issues, and Bluetooth issues.

If you run into issues, take a look at our fixes for the most common iPadOS 14 software issues. We’ve also released tips that will help you improve performance and tips that should help you improve your iPad’s battery life.

If you can’t stand iPadOS 14.8’s performance on your iPad, you can try downgrading to older iPadOS software.

Apple is currently signing on iPadOS 14.7.1 which means you can move your iPad back to the previous version of iPadOS 14 in an effort to improve your tablet’s performance.

Unfortunately, you can’t move your iPad’s software back to anything older than iOS 14.7.1. This means that those of you jumping up to iPadOS 14.8 from iPadOS 14.7 and below should proceed with caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back to your current version of iPadOS.

iPadOS 14.8 Update: What’s New

iPadOS 14.8 is an extremely small update. Again, it doesn’t have any new features or bug fixes on board.

Apple’s latest upgrade brings two important security patches to iPad users. If you’re interested in the particulars, you can learn more about it over on Apple’s security site.

iPadOS 14.8 Jailbreak

The developer teams behind the Checkra1n and unC0ver jailbreaking tools have released versions that are compatible with newer versions of iPadOS 14, but they aren’t compatible with iPadOS 14.8. Not yet at least.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

Apple’s confirmed its new iPadOS 15 operating system and the software is currently in beta testing ahead of its release later this year.

The iPadOS 15 release date lands in the fall, but if you don’t want to wait, you can download the software on your iPad right now. iPadOS 15 supports all iPadOS 14-powered devices.

