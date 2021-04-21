5 Things to Know About the macOS Big Sur 11.4 Update

In a bit of a surprise, Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Big Sur 11.4 update for Mac ahead of the macOS Big Sur 11.3 release.

Apple’s macOS Big Sur 11.3 update is still in beta, but that hasn’t stopped the company from putting another version of macOS Big Sur into testing. macOS Big Sur 11.3 is expected to arrive alongside iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 next week.

Like macOS Big Sur 11.3, macOS Big Sur 11.4 is a milestone release which means it will likely carry a mix of new features, bug fixes, and security patches.

We don’t have a release date yet, but Mac users who don’t want to wait for the official macOS Big Sur 11.4 release can download a pre-release version of the software right now via Apple’s beta program.

With macOS Big Sur 11.4 in the works, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the firmware.

In this guide to macOS Big Sur 11.4 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the macOS Big Sur 11.4 release date and release time, information about the macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta, and more.

macOS Big Sur 11.4 Beta

Apple’s pushed the macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta to developers. It hasn’t pushed it to those enrolled in the company’s Beta Software Program, but we expect that to change soon.

While a developer account requires you to pay Apple an annual fee, the Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and working Apple ID. Most people should wait for the public macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta.

Before you download the beta onto your Mac, note that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed. Most people shouldn’t use the beta as a daily driver.

While you might be able to fix some issues on your own, other bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta’s performance on your Mac, you can always downgrade back to stable macOS software.

Apple is currently on macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta 1.

macOS Big Sur 11.4 Beta Problems

If you decide to download the macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta, and you run into bugs or performance issues, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Big Sur problems. We’ve also released a guide that shows you how to fix macOS Big Sur battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store if it’s open.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the macOS Big Sur 11.4 update and it could be awhile before the software touches down.

Again, macOS Big Sur 11.3 isn’t out yet and we expect macOS Big Sur 11.4 to spend several weeks in beta testing while Apple and testers poke and prod it for issues.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

macOS Big Sur 11.4 Release Time

We don’t have an official macOS Big Sur 11.4 release date, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever date it chooses.

The official version of macOS Big Sur 11.4 will probably become available to download on your Mac around 10AM Pacific.

Apple will also release macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta updates for developers, and those enrolled in the Beta Software Program, around 10AM Pacific as well. The company typically releases new betas every 1-2 weeks.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install macOS Big Sur 11.4 betas, or the official version of macOS Big Sur 11.4, right away.

macOS Big Sur 11.4 Update: What’s New

Apple’s milestone (x.x) updates typically bring a mix of features, security patches, and under-the-hood improvements and that’s what you can expect from macOS Big Sur 11.4.

Developers are currently digging through the macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta and we’ll let you know if they unearth anything of interest.

Apple could add, or subtract, from the macOS Big Sur 11.4 change log as the beta progresses so keep an eye out for changes as the software makes progress behind the scenes.

4 Reasons Not to Install macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 & 11 Reasons You Should