5 Things to Know About the macOS Ventura 13.3.1 Update

Apple’s pushed a new macOS Ventura 13.3.1 update to Mac users.

macOS Ventura 13.3.1 is a point upgrade and it brings bug fixes and essential security patches to Mac devices. It doesn’t have any new features on board.

If you’re still lingering on macOS Monterey or an older version of macOS, this is the version of macOS Ventura you’ll see if you decide to move your Mac to Apple’s latest operating system.

If you’re moving up from macOS Monterey or older, macOS Ventura 13.3.1 will deliver features from macOS Ventura 13.3, macOS Ventura 13.2.1, macOS Ventura 13.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1, and macOS Ventura 13.0.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about Apple’s latest macOS Ventura update for Mac.

We’ll start out with some quick impressions about macOS Ventura 13.3.1 update’s performance.

macOS Ventura 13.3.1 Review

If your Mac is currently running macOS Ventura 13.3, you’ll see a fairly small download. The download will be much bigger if you’re jumping up from macOS Monterey or an older version of macOS.

For more on the macOS Ventura 13.3.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide. It’ll walk you through everything you need to know.

We’ve been using the macOS Ventura 13.3.1 update on a MacBook Pro (2017) for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is stable right now.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

App Performance

Third-party apps, including Twitter, Slack, Chrome, and Spotify, are all working fine.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable at the moment.

Speed

macOS Ventura 13.3.1 feels fast, we haven’t noticed any UI lag.

If your Mac is struggling with issues on macOS Ventura 13.3 or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Ventura 13.3.1 on your Mac today.

We’ve released a list of the best reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of macOS Ventura and it will help if you’re feeling leery about the move.

macOS Ventura 13.3.1 Problems

macOS Ventura 13.3.1 went through testing behind the scenes, but problems have slipped through the cracks into Apple’s final version of the software.

We haven’t noticed any major bugs or performance issues on the Mac’s in our possession yet, but some users are complaining about bugs and performance issues.

The current list of problems includes abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi issues, Bluetooth problems, and problems with various first and third-party applications. If you run into issues with the software, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple’s customer support, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Ventura problems. If your Mac’s battery life is struggling, check out our fixes for macOS Ventura battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you’ll probably want to schedule an appointment at your local Apple Store.

macOS Ventura 13.3.1 Features

Apple’s point updates (x.x.x) typically bring fixes for lingering issues. That’s precisely what you’ll get from macOS Ventura 13.3.1. Here are the changes on board:

Fixes an issue where the pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations.

Fixes an issue where Auto Unlock your Mac with Apple Watch may not work.

macOS Ventura 13.3.1 also brings two essential security patches to Mac devices and you can read about those in detail over on Apple’s security site.

macOS Ventura 13.3.1 Downgrade

If you run into problems on macOS Ventura 13.3.1 you can try moving your Mac’s software back to an older version if you think it could help.

If you’re interested in moving back to older software, have a look at our downgrade guide. It will help you get familiar with the process and make the move back.

What’s Next

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura 13.3.1 or an older version of macOS, help is on the way.

Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Ventura 13.4 update and the software is currently in beta testing ahead of a release later on this year. We expect a release in May.

For more about the macOS Ventura 13.4 update and the beta, have a look at our walkthrough. For more about the macOS Ventura 13.4 release date, check out our guide.

Apple will also release macOS 14 for Mac later this year and we expect the first beta to drop in early June during WWDC 2023. For more about macOS 14, check out our guide.

