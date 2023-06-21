5 Things to Know About the macOS Ventura 13.4.1 Update

Apple’s released a new macOS Ventura 13.4.1 update for Mac.

macOS Ventura 13.4.1 is a point upgrade. It doesn’t have any known features or bug fixes on board, but it does bring important security patches to compatible Mac devices.

If you’re still lingering on macOS Monterey or an older version of macOS, this is the version of macOS Ventura you’ll see if you decide to move your Mac to Apple’s latest operating system.

If you’re moving up from macOS Monterey or an older version of macOS, macOS Ventura 13.4.1 will deliver the features from macOS Ventura 13.4, macOS Ventura 13.3.1, macOS Ventura 13.3, macOS Ventura 13.2.1, macOS Ventura 13.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1, and macOS Ventura 13.0.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about Apple’s latest macOS Ventura update for Mac.

We’ll start out with some quick impressions about macOS Ventura 13.4.1 update’s performance.

macOS Ventura 13.4.1 Review

If your Mac is currently running macOS Ventura 13.4, you’ll see a pretty small download. It’s less than a gigabyte. However, the download will be bigger if you’re jumping up from macOS Monterey or an older version of macOS.

For more on the macOS Ventura 13.4.1 download and installation process, take a look at our guide. It’ll walk you through everything you need to know.

We’ve been using the macOS Ventura 13.4.1 update on a MacBook Pro (2017) for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is stable right now. We haven’t noticed abnormal drain.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

App Performance

Third-party apps, including Twitter, Slack, Chrome, and Spotify, are all working properly.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable at the moment.

Speed

macOS Ventura 13.4.1 feels fast and we haven’t noticed abnormal amounts of UI lag.

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura 13.4 or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Ventura 13.4.1 on your Mac right now.

We’ve released a list of the best reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of macOS Ventura and it should help if you’re feeling leery about the move to macOS Ventura 13.4.1.

macOS Ventura 13.4.1 Problems

macOS Ventura 13.4.1 went through testing behind the scenes, but problems have unsurprisingly slipped into the final release.

We haven’t noticed any major bugs or performance issues during our brief time using the software, but some users are complaining about bugs and performance issues.

The current list of problems includes abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi issues, Bluetooth problems, and problems with various first and third-party applications. If you run into issues with the macOS Ventura, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple’s customer support, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Ventura problems. If your Mac’s battery life is struggling, check out our fixes for macOS Ventura battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you’ll probably want to schedule an appointment at your local Apple Store.

macOS Ventura 13.4.1 Features

Apple’s point updates (x.x.x) typically focus on patching up lingering issues and that’s precisely what macOS Ventura 13.4.1’s focus is.

macOS Ventura 13.4.1 brings two security patches to compatible Mac models and you can learn more about them over on Apple’s security site.

macOS Ventura 13.4.1 Downgrade

If you run into problems on macOS Ventura 13.4.1 you can try moving your Mac’s software back to an older version if you think it could help.

If you’re interested in moving back to older software, have a look at our downgrade guide. It will help you get familiar with the process if you’re interested.

What’s Next

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura 13.4.1 or an older version of macOS, you’ll be on your own for a bit.

Apple’s working on a new macOS Ventura 13.5 update and the software will arrive sometime later this year ahead of macOS 14 Sonoma.

For more about the macOS Ventura 13.5 update, have a look at our walkthrough. For more about the macOS Ventura 13.5 release date, check out our guide.

The company will release macOS Sonoma for Mac later this year and the first beta is now available to download. For more about macOS Sonoma and its release, check out our guide.

