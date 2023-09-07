5 Things to Know About the macOS Ventura 13.5.2 Update

Apple’s pushed a surprise macOS Ventura 13.5.2 update to Mac users ahead its macOS Sonoma upgrade.

macOS Ventura 13.5.2 is another small point upgrade for Mac devices. It doesn’t have any known features or bug fixes on board, but it does bring an important security update to compatible Macs.

If you’re still lingering on macOS Monterey or an older version of macOS, this is the version of macOS Ventura you’ll see if you decide to move your Mac to Apple’s most up-to-date operating system.

With all of that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about Apple’s latest macOS Ventura update for Mac.

We’ll start out with some quick impressions about macOS Ventura 13.5.2 update’s performance.

macOS Ventura 13.5.2 Review

If your Mac is currently on macOS Ventura 13.5.1, you’ll see a fairly small download, around 475MB. After the download finishes up, the installation should take around 10 minutes or so to complete.

For more on the macOS Ventura 13.5.2 download and installation, take a look at our guide. It’ll walk you through everything you need to know.

We’ve been using the macOS Ventura 13.5.2 update on a MacBook Pro (2017) for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is stable, we haven’t noticed any abnormal drain.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

App Performance

Third-party apps, including Slack, Chrome, and Spotify, are all working fine.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable at the moment.

Speed

macOS Ventura 13.5.2 feels fast and we haven’t noticed any UI lag.

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura 13.5.1 or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Ventura 13.5.2 today.

If you’re feeling a bit leery, we’ve put together a list of the best reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of macOS Ventura right now.

macOS Ventura 13.5.2 Problems

macOS Ventura 13.5.2 went through testing behind the scenes at Apple, but the software is causing problems for some Mac users.

The current list of problems includes Wi-Fi issues, abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth problems, and problems with various first and third-party applications.

If you run into issues with the macOS Ventura 13.5.2 update, here are a few resources that could help you solve whatever’s ailing your device.

Take a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Ventura problems. If your Mac’s battery life is struggling, check out our fixes for macOS Ventura battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you’ll probably want to schedule an appointment at your local Apple Store.

macOS Ventura 13.5.2 Features

Apple’s point updates (x.x.x) typically focus on patching up lingering issues and that’s exactly what the macOS Ventura 13.5.2 update does.

Apple says macOS Ventura 13.5.2 fixes a security issue and you can read about it in detail over on the company’s security website.

macOS Ventura 13.5.2 Downgrade

If you run into problems on macOS Ventura 13.5.2 you can try moving your Mac’s software back to an older version of macOS if you think it could help.

If you’re interested in moving back to older software, have a look at our downgrade guide. It will help you get familiar with the process.

What’s Next

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura 13.5.2, or an older version of macOS, you’ll be on your own for a little bit.

Apple’s working on a new macOS Ventura 13.6 update and the software will arrive sometime later this year, probably alongside macOS Sonoma.

For more about the macOS Ventura 13.6 update, have a look at our walkthrough. For more about the macOS Ventura 13.6 release date, check out our guide.

The company will release macOS Sonoma for Mac sometime this fall, probably in September or October. The beta is available if you want to give it a try before the stable release.

For more about macOS Sonoma and its release date, check out our guide.

4 Reasons Not to Install macOS Ventura 13.5.1 & 11 Reasons You Should