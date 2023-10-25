5 Things to Know About the macOS Ventura 13.6.1 Update

Apple’s pushed a brand new macOS Ventura 13.6.1 to Mac users.

macOS Ventura 13.6.1 is a point release and it’s a small upgrade for Mac lingering on macOS Ventura. The software brings under-the-hood improvements to these devices.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about the latest macOS Ventura update for Mac.

We’ll start out with some quick impressions regarding macOS Ventura 13.6.1 update’s performance.

macOS Ventura 13.6.1 Review

If your Mac is currently running macOS Ventura 13.6, you’ll see a fairly small download. After the download, the installation should take around 10 or so minutes to complete.

For more on the macOS Ventura 13.6.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide. It’ll walk you through everything you need to know before you install the new firmware on your Mac.

We’ve been using the macOS Ventura 13.6.1 update on a MacBook Pro (2017) for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

macOS Ventura 13.6.1 Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is stable right now and we haven’t noticed any abnormal drain

Wi-Fi connectivity is currently fast and reliable

Bluetooth is working normally

App Performance

Third-party apps, including Twitter, Slack, Chrome, and Spotify are working properly

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable at the moment

Speed

macOS Ventura 13.6.1 feels fast and we haven’t noticed any UI lag

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura 13.6 or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Ventura 13.6.1 on your Mac right now.

If you’re feeling leery, we’ve put together a list of the best reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of macOS Ventura on you Mac today.

macOS Ventura 13.6.1 Problems

Apple tested macOS Ventura 13.6.1 for issues behind the scenes, but problems have unsurprisingly made their way into the public release

We haven’t noticed any major bugs or performance issues on Macs yet, but some users are complaining about performance issues and bugs.

The current list of problems includes abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi issues, Bluetooth problems, and problems with various first and third-party applications.

If you run into issues on macOS Ventura 13.6.1, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple’s customer support, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Ventura problems.

If your Mac’s battery life is struggling after the upgrade, check out our fixes for macOS Ventura battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch Apple customer support via the company’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you’ll probably want to schedule an appointment at your local Apple Store.

macOS Ventura 13.6.1 Features

Apple’s maintenance updates typically bring under-the-hood improvements to Mac devices. That’s exactly what macOS Ventura 13.6.1 brings to the table.

The software doesn’t offer any new features or bug fixes, but is instead focused on patching up security issues. You can learn more about the patches over on Apple’s security site.

macOS Ventura 13.6.1 Downgrade

If you run into problems on macOS Ventura 13.6.1, you can try moving your Mac’s software back to an older version if you think it could help.

If you’re interested in moving back to older software, have a look at our downgrade guide. It will help you get familiar with the process and make the move back.

What’s Next

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura 13.6.1 or an older version of macOS, you’ll be on your own for a bit.

macOS Ventura 13.6.1 won’t be the last version of macOS Ventura, but it’s unclear when the next version will roll out to those still utilizing the operating system.

We don’t expect Apple to bring new features to macOS Ventura down the line, but we do expect the company to continue offering security updates.

These upgrades will probably roll out alongside new versions of macOS Sonoma so be on the lookout in the weeks ahead.

