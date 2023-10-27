5 Things to Know About macOS Sonoma 14.2 Right Now [u]

Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Sonoma 14.2 update for Mac. The confirmation comes just a day after the company released macOS Sonoma 14.1.

macOS Sonoma 14.2 is official and it’s in beta testing ahead of its public release later this year. The software is a milestone release which means it should bring a mix of new features, bug fixes, and security patches to compatible Mac models.

We don’t have an official macOS Sonoma 14.2 release date yet, but Mac users who don’t want to wait can download a pre-release version of the software right now.

With macOS Sonoma 14.2 confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the second major update to macOS Sonoma.

Updated on October 27th with new information about macOS Sonoma 14.2’s features. This post was first published on Thursday, October 26th.

In this guide we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the macOS Sonoma 14.2 release date and release time, information about the macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta, and more.

macOS Sonoma 14.2 Beta

Apple’s pushed the macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta to developers. It will also push a public beta and that should happen in the near future.

Before you download the macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta onto your Mac, note that pre-release software is typically plagued with bugs and performance issues.

These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your Mac’s battery life, and its overall speed. Most people shouldn’t use beta software as a daily driver.

While you might be able to fix some issues on your own, other bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta’s performance on your Mac, you can always downgrade back to stable macOS software.

Apple is currently on macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 1.

macOS Sonoma 14.2 Beta Problems

If you download the macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta and run into bugs or performance issues, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple support, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Sonoma problems. We’ve also released a guide that shows you how to fix macOS Sonoma battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

macOS Sonoma 14.2 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed the macOS Sonoma 14.2 release date and it will stay in testing for several weeks.

As of right now we expect the software to officially arrive sometime in December alongside iOS 17.2 for iPhone though it’s possible the software rolls out in January.

Apple’s macOS Ventura 13.2 and macOS Monterey 12.2 updates both rolled out in January, weeks after their counterparts (iOS 16.2 and iOS 15.2) for iPhone.

For more about the macOS Sonoma 14.2 release date, check out our guide.

macOS Sonoma 14.2 Release Time

We don’t have an official macOS Sonoma 14.2 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever date it selects.

The official version of macOS Sonoma 14.2 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. Apple will also push macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta updates around 10AM Pacific as well. The company typically releases new betas every 1-2 weeks.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install new betas, or the official version of macOS Sonoma 14.2, right away.

macOS Sonoma 14.2: What’s New

Apple’s milestone updates (x.x) typically bring a mix of changes and that’s what you can expect from macOS Sonoma 14.2 right now.

Beta testers are digging through the macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta and they’ve found one significant change on board the software thus far. That change? iMessage Contact Key Verification.

One feature that isn’t present on board macOS Sonoma 14.2 is Apple’s new Journal application. While it’s on board the iOS 17.2 beta for iPhone, it looks like Mac users will have to wait until next year for access.

Apple could add to, or subtract, from the macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta as testing progresses and we’ll let you know if there are differences between the beta and the final release.

4 Reasons Not to Install macOS Sonoma 14.1 & 11 Reasons You Should