5 Things to Know About the Starfield 1.9.67 Patch
Bethesda’s confirmed a new Starfield 1.9.67 patch for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows.
The company’s latest update for the game is much smaller than the previous update, but it has important changes on board including visual changes for the Windows PC version of the game.
The update is currently in testing ahead of its public release for Windows and console, but PC gamers can try out all of the changes right now. We’ll show you how to do it in this guide.
Table of Contents
This is everything you need to know about the Starfield 1.9.67 update. Our guide covers the patch’s anticipated release date, the beta, and all of the changes on board.
Starfield 1.9.67 Beta
Bethesda’s put the 1.9.67 update into beta testing in an effort to weed out bugs and performance issues.
The beta version of the game is available on Windows PC via Steam. The company isn’t offering a beta program to Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S users right now.
It’s unclear if it will do so down the road.
How to Download the Starfield Beta
If you want to try the Starfield beta on your PC via Steam, you’ll need to opt-in by following these instructions:
- Open up your Steam Library and find Starfield
- Right click on “Starfield” and select “Properties”
- In the pop-up window, select “Betas”
- In the beta drop down, select “[beta]”
- Wait for app to download the new build
- Launch the game
The Starfield Steam Beta is a separate build of the game and requires a separate download.
You can continue with your latest save, but saves created in the Beta build will not work in the live game until the update is officially released for PC.
If you decide to use the beta, make sure you send feedback to Bethesda so it can get to work fixing bugs.
You can do that by visiting the #steam-beta-feedback section on the official Discord Server.
Starfield 1.9.67 Release Date
Bethesda hasn’t confirmed a specific release date for the patch, but the developer says it plans to push the software “soon.”
We expect the release to come sometime in February. Bethesda typically releases new patches early in the morning so keep an eye out this week and next.
Starfield 1.9.67 Features
The 1.9.67 update is stocked with enhancements and bug fixes for ongoing issues with the game. Some of these changes are exclusive to Windows PC and those are noted in the release notes below.
- Added support for AMD FidelityFXTM Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3). (PC)
- Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS). (PC)
- Fixed an issue that could make the clouds appear to vibrate when using DLSS performance mode. (PC)
- Fixed minor visual artifact that could occur when aiming with a weapon or task swapping.
- Changed how FormIDs are freed when loading saves. This should improve stability for saves that have visited many locations.
- Fixed a crash that could happen when making changes to the ship that required all items to be moved to the cargo bay in the Ship Builder menu.
- Reverted a change that caused the data menu to open when taking screenshots with F12 (PC)
- Fixed an issue causing the resolution scale to reset to 1.0 when switching from Fullscreen to Windowed mode when using DLSS. (PC)
The update’s changes could change based on testing. Bethesda could add, or subtract, from this list when it releases the final version to the public.
What’s Next
We’ll see a stream of Starfield updates in 2024. Bethesda says the plan is to release new patches every six weeks or so.
In addition to new updates, Bethesda will also launch the game’s first DLC, dubbed Shattered Space, later this year. It’s also planning to open up access to mods.
Enhanced Player Heath Bar
Let's start with a Starfield mod that's extremely basic, but has a huge impact on gameplay.
Enhanced Player Heath Bar is a popular Starfield mod for PC that simply changes the player's health bar color when health reaches 75%, 50% and 25%.
At 75% health your player's health bar will change to yellow. At 50%, it changes to orange. And if you're at 25% and close to dying, it will of course change to red.
It's simple, but it's extremely nice at a glance, especially when you're in a particularly tough fight with Terrormorphs or a group of mercs.
