5 Things to Know About the Starfield 1.9.67 Patch

Bethesda’s confirmed a new Starfield 1.9.67 patch for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows.

The company’s latest update for the game is much smaller than the previous update, but it has important changes on board including visual changes for the Windows PC version of the game.

The update is currently in testing ahead of its public release for Windows and console, but PC gamers can try out all of the changes right now. We’ll show you how to do it in this guide.

This is everything you need to know about the Starfield 1.9.67 update. Our guide covers the patch’s anticipated release date, the beta, and all of the changes on board.

Starfield 1.9.67 Beta

Bethesda’s put the 1.9.67 update into beta testing in an effort to weed out bugs and performance issues.

The beta version of the game is available on Windows PC via Steam. The company isn’t offering a beta program to Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S users right now.

It’s unclear if it will do so down the road.

How to Download the Starfield Beta

If you want to try the Starfield beta on your PC via Steam, you’ll need to opt-in by following these instructions:

Open up your Steam Library and find Starfield

Right click on “Starfield” and select “Properties”

In the pop-up window, select “Betas”

In the beta drop down, select “[beta]”

Wait for app to download the new build

Launch the game

The Starfield Steam Beta is a separate build of the game and requires a separate download.

You can continue with your latest save, but saves created in the Beta build will not work in the live game until the update is officially released for PC.

If you decide to use the beta, make sure you send feedback to Bethesda so it can get to work fixing bugs.

You can do that by visiting the #steam-beta-feedback section on the official Discord Server.

Starfield 1.9.67 Release Date

Bethesda hasn’t confirmed a specific release date for the patch, but the developer says it plans to push the software “soon.”

We expect the release to come sometime in February. Bethesda typically releases new patches early in the morning so keep an eye out this week and next.

Starfield 1.9.67 Features

The 1.9.67 update is stocked with enhancements and bug fixes for ongoing issues with the game. Some of these changes are exclusive to Windows PC and those are noted in the release notes below.

Graphics

Added support for AMD FidelityFXTM Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3). (PC)

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS). (PC)

Fixed an issue that could make the clouds appear to vibrate when using DLSS performance mode. (PC)

Fixed minor visual artifact that could occur when aiming with a weapon or task swapping.

Stability

Changed how FormIDs are freed when loading saves. This should improve stability for saves that have visited many locations.

Fixed a crash that could happen when making changes to the ship that required all items to be moved to the cargo bay in the Ship Builder menu.

Miscellaneous

Reverted a change that caused the data menu to open when taking screenshots with F12 (PC)

Fixed an issue causing the resolution scale to reset to 1.0 when switching from Fullscreen to Windowed mode when using DLSS. (PC)

The update’s changes could change based on testing. Bethesda could add, or subtract, from this list when it releases the final version to the public.

What’s Next

We’ll see a stream of Starfield updates in 2024. Bethesda says the plan is to release new patches every six weeks or so.

In addition to new updates, Bethesda will also launch the game’s first DLC, dubbed Shattered Space, later this year. It’s also planning to open up access to mods.

