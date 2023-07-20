5 Things to Know About the Starfield Constellation Edition

There’s been a ton of interest in Bethesda’s Starfield Constellation edition, especially with the game’s release just a few weeks away, so we thought it would be appropriate to take a look at the most important things to know about the bundle as we push toward September.

Starfield is one of the most anticipated games of the year and the Constellation edition, the game’s collector’s edition, is a highly sought after bundle. No surprise there given that Bethesda’s collector bundles for its previous games, Fallout 4 for example, sold out almost immediately.

Now that we’re baring down on the game’s release date, we want to take an updated glance at what prospective buyers, and those who have already pre-ordered the Constellation edition, should know as cruise through the summer. Let’s take a look.

Starfield Constellation Edition Release Date

We’ll start by highlighting some of the basic information you need to know if you’ve pre-ordered or if you’re looking to buy the bundle.

One question we continue to get is: What is the Starfield Constellation edition’s release date? The short answer is September 1st. But there’s more to it.

If you manage to get your hands on the Constellation edition, your delivery, assuming it doesn’t get delayed, will show up on September 1st. This is actually five days before the game’s actual release date which is slated for September 6th.

There are two other ways to play Starfield early. One way is to pre-order the Starfield Premium edition, it grants you the same early access as the Constellation edition. The other way is to upgrade your standard edition pre-order to the Premium edition.

A couple of other quick notes about the Constellation edition release date:

If you’ve already put in a pre-order for release day delivery, make sure you check your order. Walmart has reportedly cancelled some pre-orders.

If you buy it from Bethesda directly, you can only get it shipped to the United States

There is also a limit of one bundle per customer

Other retailers may have different policies, but check and make sure you know what you’re getting into before you click or tap the buy button.

Constellation Edition Price

The Starfield Constellation edition is far and away the most expensive bundle Bethesda has on offer. The bundle is a whopping $299.99 here in the United States.

While it would be lovely to see retailers offer discounts in the run up to the game’s release date, that’s simply not going to happen. In fact, you’ll be lucky if you can find it for $299.99. More on that later.

What’s in the Box

Why is the Starfield Constellation edition so expensive? Simple answer, it comes with the most stuff. Far more than the standard edition and more than the Premium edition. Here’s what you get in the box:

Starfield Base Game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access*

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Steelbook Display Case

Constellation Patch

Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

The highlight is the Starfield Chronomark watch which is an item your character gets in-game. If you’ve played Fallout, it’s akin to the Pip-Boy.

There are some caveats though. While the watch will indeed connect to your phone, the device does not transmit phone calls, does not support cellular service, and is not a touch screen device.

Constellation Edition Stock

If you’ve been looking to buy the Constellation edition, you probably know this already. However, if you’re just now catching wind of it, this is extremely important to note.

The Constellation edition is hard to find in stock. It’s sold out at Bethesda and various retailers across the United States. According to NowInStock, the last time any stock was seen available was July 7th. And that stock dried up in six minutes.

Now this doesn’t necessarily mean stock won’t become available again, but even if it does, it will likely sell out again extremely quickly.

This is precisely why you’ll want to track the Constellation edition’s stock if you’re looking to get the bundle on September 1st. We’ve got a guide that will help you do that.

We could potentially see some retailers have the Constellation edition available in stores in September, but we wouldn’t bank on that.

Alternative Places to Buy

If you can’t find the bundle in stock at Bethesda or any other retailer in the buildup to the game’s release date in September, you’ve got another option, but you need to be willing to shell out more than $299.99.

The Starfield Constellation edition is available to purchase on sites like eBay, but the price is nowhere near $299.99. We’ve been tracking the bundle for weeks and you’ll be lucky to snag it for less than $400 right now.

We don’t expect the price to drop much between now and the release date and we probably won’t see it drop much immediately after the game arrives.

If you do decide to buy it from a site like eBay, make sure you do your homework. Research the seller and do what you can to make sure you aren’t getting scammed.

