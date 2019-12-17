7 Things to Know About the iPhone 7 iOS 13.3 Update

Apple’s released an iOS 13.3 update for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and the company’s latest could have a big impact on your device’s performance.

Apple continues to roll out iOS 13 upgrades and the latest, iOS 13.3, is another milestone release for the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus. It brings some important bug fixes for lingering iOS 13 issues and it also has some interesting new features including one for Screen Time.

Some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users have already made the transition to Apple’s latest iOS 13 firmware and like what they’ve seen thus far. We’ve also seen complaints about bugs and performance issues.

If you do decide to move your phone off iOS 13.2.3, note that iOS 13.3 requires a fairly large download.

If you’re running an older version of iOS, your iOS 13.3 upgrade will be more substantial because the features and fixes from the iOS updates you skipped are baked in.

With all of that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone 7’s iOS 13.3 update.

Our guide to the software will take you through its problems, potential fixes, the downgrade status, the iOS 13 jailbreak, and the iPhone 7 iOS 13.3 update’s performance.

We’ll start with the software’s performance. We’ve been testing the iPhone 7’s iOS 13.3 update for a short time and here’s what we’ve learned so far.