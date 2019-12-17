Apple
7 Things to Know About the iPhone 7 iOS 13.3 Update
Apple’s released an iOS 13.3 update for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and the company’s latest could have a big impact on your device’s performance.
Apple continues to roll out iOS 13 upgrades and the latest, iOS 13.3, is another milestone release for the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus. It brings some important bug fixes for lingering iOS 13 issues and it also has some interesting new features including one for Screen Time.
Some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users have already made the transition to Apple’s latest iOS 13 firmware and like what they’ve seen thus far. We’ve also seen complaints about bugs and performance issues.
If you do decide to move your phone off iOS 13.2.3, note that iOS 13.3 requires a fairly large download.
If you’re running an older version of iOS, your iOS 13.3 upgrade will be more substantial because the features and fixes from the iOS updates you skipped are baked in.
With all of that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone 7’s iOS 13.3 update.
Our guide to the software will take you through its problems, potential fixes, the downgrade status, the iOS 13 jailbreak, and the iPhone 7 iOS 13.3 update’s performance.
We’ll start with the software’s performance. We’ve been testing the iPhone 7’s iOS 13.3 update for a short time and here’s what we’ve learned so far.
iPhone 7 iOS 13.3 Impressions & Performance
While some users have noticed bugs and various performance issues, we haven't run into any major issues on the iPhone 7 models in our possession.
iOS 13.3 is fast. We haven't seen any sluggishness and animations and transitions have been extremely crisp thus far.
The keyboard, which has given us problems in the past, is working fine. We noticed occasional choppiness on iOS 12, but this hasn't been a problem for us on iOS 13.
Battery life is normal. We haven't seen any abnormal drain. Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS) is also strong across the board.
Our core apps, which include the likes of Netflix, Chrome, Gmail, Dark Sky, Asana, and Slack, are all working normally at the moment.
App developers are rolling out iOS 13 support updates so if you're having issues with your apps, make sure you're running the latest version.
So far, so good. iOS 13.3 is running fine at the moment. That said, if you're having a good experience on iOS 13.2.3 or an older version of iOS, you might want to hang around and wait for feedback about iOS 13.3's performance.
You can start with a look at our list of reasons to and not to install iOS 13.3 right now.
Patricia Di Paola
09/22/2019 at 8:17 pm
I think it’s pathetic!! I am using it today in Facebook mostly and on twitter and google and it has made so many changes to everything it’s slower in everything for me. I have wrist and hand disabilities and it is a disaster. In all areas it is double typing words, highlighting to excess , it seems to have a mind of its own. Notifications double transpose themselves on each other and navigation from page to page is painfully slow. In FB when you try to view a post a new sub page pops up and want to open a new window. This is the worst thing that’s happened to a disabled person who was satisfied with her 11. Whatever I had before.
Maryam Miahan
09/23/2019 at 2:46 am
Thanks for this Informative blog.I think that this update will bring improved performance in iPhone I also recommend visiting iphone app development company
Brian
09/26/2019 at 5:33 pm
Issues with this update on my iPhone 7. I am having issues with cellar function. And phone keeps rebooting.
fugazi
09/30/2019 at 2:15 pm
13.0 update was fine….. 13.1 and 13.1.1 updates disabled the recognition of the headphone connector(it will still charge though) and disabled the microphone on my iPhone7. Hoping that 13.2 fixes this!